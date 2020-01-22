Kate Middleton took fashion inspiration from sister-in-law Meghan Markle

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be taking a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion e book as she arrived in Cardiff in the present day.

Kate Middleton, 38, stepped out in a £349 Massimo Dutti camel coat, which carefully resembled the tan £345 Reiss coat Meghan Markle, 38, wore throughout her go to to Canada Home this month.

Each wool coats characteristic fold-down labels, a tailor-made waist embelished with buttons, buttoned sleeves and two pockets at hip top.

And proving they favour the identical outlets, the £89.95 brown silk skirt Meghan wore this month was from Massimo Dutti – the identical excessive finish excessive steet retailer Kate’s coat was from in the present day.

In the meantime Kate paired her coat with Ralph Lauren boots, a brown leopard print Zara skirt comparable in tone to Meghan’s silk skirt, and a poloneck jumper.

The outfit’s brown and tan color palette echoed that of Meghan’s, who flew to London this month to go to Canada with Prince Harry, earlier than she returned to Vancouver following their announcement that they might be stepping down as senior royals.

Kate’s look in the present day got here as she visited the Welsh Capital for her second go to throughout her 24 hour three-leg journey round Britain to launch a landmark survey on early childhood improvement.

The mother-of-three visited Cardiff this morning to attend a child sensory class on the Ely and Careau Kids’s Centre the place she’s going to hear concerning the assist that oldsters obtain.

The centre supplies assist companies to youngsters and their households and helps children with particular wants along with providing grownup training, parenting assist and group training groups.

Open entry play, breakfast, after-school actions and vacation golf equipment are additionally housed within the centre, in addition to well being guests, speech and language therapists and companions comparable to Positive Begin and Language and Play.

The centre additionally works with group companions such because the Salvation Military and Barnardo’s. Kate, who can even go to Surrey this afternoon, hopes her new initiative will set off ‘lasting change for generations’.

She kicked off her solo tour in Birmingham yesterday, the place she was elevating consciousness of the ballot 5 Massive Questions on the Underneath Fives – regarded as the biggest of its variety within the UK.

