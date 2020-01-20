Kate Middleton wows in £410 sequin scarlet gown as she arrives at Buckingham Palace

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Kate Middleton placed on a stunning show as she joined Prince William on the UK-Africa Funding Summit at Buckingham Palace at present.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, opted for a glittering £410 purple robe from excessive finish high-street retailer Needle & Thread for the night reception – a model additionally liked by Princess Beatrice.

The mother-of-three’s showstopping robe featured silver shimmering sequins impressed by classic lace tablecloth – and he or she complemented her outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels costing £510.

The engagement, which marked William’s first solo reception on the palace, comes after his brother Prince Harry, 35, jetted off to Canada to be with Meghan Markle, 38, after a deal was reached on their departure from the royal household.

Kate accessorised with a coordinating purple clutch bag and accomplished her glamorous ensemble with a pair of dangling ruby earrings.

The pure magnificence wore her hair in her regular bouncy blow dry, and saved her make up pure for the event.

The royal’s model of alternative – Needle & Thread – is well-known inside the royal household as a result of it is a favorite of Princess Beatrice.

The 31-year-old has stepped out within the model, which is well-known for its embroidered and lacy types, from the retailer a number of occasions up to now few years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a visitor to a reception at London’s Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Funding Summit (pictured)

Kate’s husband Prince William coordinated together with his spouse completely in a wise navy go well with and an identical purple tie.

Tonight is seen as one other stepping stone for William within the lengthy preparation for him turning into king and can showcase the royal household’s new order post-Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge is being supported by his spouse Kate, Prince Edward, his spouse Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, because the welcome 21 African delegations to the Queen’s London residence.

The Queen and Prince Charles is not going to be in attendance on the reception to mark the beginning of the UK-Africa Funding Summit and Prince Harry is anticipated to fly to Vancouver imminently, so as to not overshadow his brother’s massive evening.

Harry had agreed to attend at present’s summit earlier than the Sussexes sensationally stop 11 days in the past, and previous to quitting, he would nearly actually have been there to assist his older sibling, who for the primary time was requested by the Queen to host a significant state event.

In the present day it was claimed the Queen and Prince Charles determined to not strip Prince Harry of their HRH titles and Duke and Duchess of Sussex rank to keep away from wanting ‘petty’.