Katelyn Dawson parents are handed restraining order to stop them harassing driver

The mother and father of a 15-year-old woman who was killed after a BMW ploughed into her at a bus cease have been handed a restraining order to cease them harassing the driving force.

Katelyn Dawson was ready for a bus when Richard Brooke’s automotive mounted the pavement in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and hit her on January 10, 2018.

The Shelley School pupil died later that day, whereas a police investigation was dropped after it was deemed that Mr Brooke had fainted on the wheel.

Mr Brooke, 52, has by no means been prosecuted following the smash in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, a lot to the dismay of Katelyn’s mother and father Colin, 47, and Angela, 50.

Immediately, the couple each appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court docket to face prices of harassment.

Katelyn Dawson (pictured) was ready for a bus when Richard Brooke’s automotive mounted the pavement in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and hit her on January 10, 2018

Colin and Angela Dawson leaving Bradford Magistrates Court docket this afternoon after they had been handed a restraining order

The court docket heard that the couple would drive slowly previous Mr Brooke’s residence and the store of his spouse Claire.

On one event, the Dawsons arrived on the residence of Mr Brooke and had a verbal confrontation with each him and his spouse.

The Crown Prosecution withdrew the harassment cost at the moment after the Dawsons agrees to abide by a two-year restraining order.

The order prevents them from contacting the Brookes or their kin, approaching an space round their residence or sharing details about the couple of social media.

The CPS has said the BMW which killed Katelyn (pictured) was being pushed dangerously however the motorist was not criminally liable for her loss of life as a consequence of ‘insane automatism’

District Choose Richard Clews informed the Dawsons: ‘Anybody listening to of those circumstances would, I’ve little doubt, the profoundest of sympathies.

‘All the things you probably did or might have completed is more likely to be a method of making an attempt to precise your grief and attainable sense of injustice somewhat than intentionally trying to interrupt the Legislation. Your actions are comprehensible, to some extent.’

The CPS has said the BMW which killed Katelyn was being pushed dangerously however the motorist was not criminally liable for her loss of life as a consequence of ‘insane automatism’.

Specialist prosecutor Susie Egan, of the CPS Appeals and Evaluate Unit, argued in an eight-page report that Mr Brooke probably fainted on the wheel.

A marketing consultant neurologist additionally concluded that the suspect did endure a medical occasion and it’s probably that this was attributable to a respiratory tract an infection.

In prison instances, defendants will be cleared of any cost if they’ll present they had been most likely in a state of ‘automatism’ on the time.

Though extremely advanced, in easy phrases it implies that individuals on this situation carry out acts with out intent and consciousness of what’s being completed.