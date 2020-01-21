Katie Gately – “Waltz”

Subsequent month, Katie Gately is releasing her sophomore album, Loom , the follow-up to her 2016 debut Coloration. We've heard one observe, “Bracer,” to date, and as we speak the Los Angeles-based musician is sharing one other tune from it, “Waltz.”

It's a haunting, gothically-inclined observe stuffed with synth stabs and unnerving laughs that opens with the evocative traces: “When you see me, I am already gone / When you see meat, I've all but turned to stone. “Gately was impressed by listening to Leonard Cohen's” Take This Waltz “on a loop over the last weeks of her mom's life.

“When I listen, I see images that correlate to a zebra on a bad LSD trip,” Gately mentioned in an announcement. “But I feel that its absurdity honors the chaos of losing someone you love more than time, space or measure. And so perhaps my message is: it's okay to feel like a drunk zebra when your heart is breaking. Or … to quote the far greater poet Leonard Cohen: 'When things get really bad, just raise your glass and stamp your feet and do a little jig. That’s about all you can do. “

Watch a video for the observe directed by Samantha Shay beneath.

Loom is out 2 / 14 through Houndstooth.