December 28, 2019 | 5:04pm

He simply can’t recover from the Hill.

Former Rep. Katie Hill’s legislative director and alleged lover Graham Kelly is sticking round Congress, regardless of little to do and few remaining obligations.

“He is just walking the hallways like a ghost,” a fellow Home staffer who is aware of Kelly informed The Put up. “He’s got a smile on his face, but he looks tired.”

“He has very little to do. They might give some rudimentary tasks to accomplish, but I would say a drastically reduced work load,” the staffer added.

As soon as a reasonably nameless aide, Kelly rocketed to infamy after Hill’s estranged husband Kenny Heslep accused the pair of getting an affair. On the time, Hill was already within the information over leaked nude photographs displaying her getting intimate with marketing campaign staffer Morgan Desjardins.

“Why has she been sleeping with her (male) finance director for the past year at least?” Heslep requested in a now deleted Fb submit. Kelly labored as marketing campaign finance director throughout Hill’s run for Congress earlier than turning into her legislative director.

Home guidelines forbid members from having sexual relationships with staffers. Hill resigned from Congress days after the Home Ethics Committee launched an investigation on Oct 23.

Hill’s identify was promptly stripped from her 1130 Longworth constructing workplace and changed with a placard studying solely, “Office of the 25th Congressional District of California.” A particular election for Hill’s seat will likely be held within the spring. The winner will nearly definitely dump her remaining aides.

Former workplace of United States Consultant Katie Hill. Ron Sachs / CNP

Within the interim, Hill’s 5 staffers are allowed to remain on in a zombified existence, reporting to the Home Clerk — and amassing paychecks.

They may proceed “to receive and undertake constituent casework,” learn a press launch from Clerk of the Home Cheryl L. Johnson shortly after Hill left city. “The scope of the vacant congressional office is limited.”

Staffers “cannot take or advocate positions on public policy” and are restricted to “handling business with the departments of the executive branch of the government, to provide general status information on pending legislation, and to offer other general constituent services provided by House offices.”

Graham’s wage for 2019 was near $80,000, plus a $5,100 marketing campaign bonus, public information present. Chief of Workers Emily M. Burns will proceed cashing her annual wage greater than $120,000.

Katie Hill and Graham Kelly Fb

Whereas Hill has continued to make information — from having an intimate assembly with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a fancy DC hangout earlier this month and penning a prolonged op-ed for the New York Instances saying she contemplated suicide through the peak of the scandal — fueling hypothesis about her future plans, Kelly’s future seems significantly much less shiny.

“Word travels fast in a gossipy place like Congress,” Jim Swift, a former staffer for Rep. Geoff Davis (R-KY) informed The Put up. “And for those who don’t hear things from the rumor mill, a quick Google search will likely impede future employment prospects on the Hill.”

Kelly didn’t reply to a number of requests for remark from The Put up. Hill admitted to the connection with Desjardins and apologized in an October assertion, however known as allegations of an affair with Kelly “absolutely false.”