Katie Price PLEADS with Dwight Yorke to see son Harvey, 17

By Roxy Simons and Bryony Jewell For Mailonline

Printed: 15:54 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:28 EST, 27 December 2019

Katie Value has pleaded with ex Dwight Yorke to satisfy together with his estranged son Harvey as he ‘does not deserve’ to be ignored by the footballer.

The previous glamour mannequin, 41, took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional video of the teenager the place he mentioned he ‘cherished daddy Dwight’.

Begging her followers to try to get in contact with the sportsman, 48, she claimed he sees his different son Tiger, however has by no means tried to take action with Harvey.

‘He does not deserve this’: Katie Value PLEADED with ex Dwight Yorke to see his son Harvey, 17, as she shared emotional video of juvenile saying he ‘loves’ his estranged father (pictured in 2001)

Within the video, Katie requested who Harvey wished to talk to on Instagram to which the teenager mentioned ‘Daddy Dwight’, and added: ‘I really like you Daddy Dwight, you look lovely.’

Within the caption, Katie instructed followers: ‘Anybody who is aware of @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son Harvey doesn’t deserve this, he see’s his different son Tiger so I don’t perceive!

‘He does charity work for various children charity but doesn’t see or assist his personal son . I don’t get it !’

MailOnline have contacted representatives of each Katie and Dwight for remark.

Emotional: Within the video, Katie requested who Harvey wished to talk to on Instagram to which the teenager mentioned ‘Daddy Dwight’, and added: ‘I really like you Daddy Dwight, you look lovely’

Estranged: Katie’s plea comes after she revealed she’d prefer to reintroduce her eldest son Harvey to his father, and claimed it has been 13 years because the pair final noticed one another

Katie went on to say on her Instagram story: ‘@officialdwightyorke19 please see your son get in touch have a coronary heart as Harvey does not deserve the actual fact you see your different son and never him !

‘Your at all times welcome and by no means too late ! Why cannot harvey meet his brother? (sic)’

Katie’s plea comes after she revealed she’d prefer to reintroduce her eldest son Harvey to his father, and claimed it has been 13 years because the pair final noticed one another.

Talking to her hairdresser on her YouTube channel in October, the mannequin mentioned she would love to show up on the footballer’s home with Harvey.

The mother-of-five mentioned she would ring her ex’s doorbell and ‘be there with Harvey, only for him to see Harvey. That’s what I wish to do and I’ll try this.’

‘Have a coronary heart’: Katie additionally took to Instagram to beg Dwight to see their son and let him meet his brother Tiger

Hitting out: Begging her followers to try to get in contact with the sportsman, 48, she claimed he sees his different son Tiger, however has by no means tried to take action with Harvey

Though sharing a son, Katie claimed in her YouTube video that the previous Aston Villa footballer hasn’t seen Harvey since he was ‘4’.

After getting her hair completed, Katie mentioned that she thinks ‘Dwight ought to begin coming into Harvey’s life, it has been years.’

The proud mom defined that she’d love for the daddy and son to know one another and mentioned ‘how will you not need to know Harv?’

The mom additionally revealed that her eldest baby goes to arrange his personal social media accounts.

Shut bond: Katie Value, 41, has mentioned she would like to simply ring her ex Dwight Yorke’s doorbell and ‘be there with Harvey’ their teenage son, (pictured with Katie in April 2018)

Tumultuous: Katie and Dwight had cut up by the point she gave delivery to her first baby Harvey in Might 2002 (pictured 2019)

She instructed the digicam: ‘Harvey is dying to do a YouTube channel, and I feel it could be nice so that you can see him as a result of he is so humorous.

‘Though individuals have seen him in my actuality present or on my Instagram it is simply bits however I feel individuals can be fairly shocked how switched on and humorous he’s.’

Katie and Dwight had cut up by the point she gave delivery to her first baby Harvey in Might 2002 and the mannequin has since criticised the sportsman for his therapy of their son.

The athlete initially denied he was the daddy after Katie fell pregnant, forcing her to endure DNA assessments to substantiate he was in actual fact the daddy.

Needs: In a video she shared to YouTube in October, the mannequin claimed her former footballer associate hasn’t seen Harvey since he was 4

In her e-book Reborn, the mother-of-five insisted Dwight was unwilling to just accept the restrictions of his son’s disabilities.

When Harvey was born he was identified with the uncommon genetic dysfunction Prader-Willi Syndrome, amongst different well being issues together with being blind as a result of Septo-optic dysplasia whereas he’s additionally autistic, has an underactive thyroid and diabetes.

Harvey’s Prader-Willi Syndrome means he suffers with a power feeling of starvation, ensuing within the truth he’s susceptible to weight problems.

Katie defined: ‘I might defined Harvey’s situation to Dwight many occasions, however he refused to grasp it and stored occurring about him being fats.’