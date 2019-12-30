Katrina Kaif offended by Akshay Kumar’s ‘dirty talk’ dialogue?

Katrina Kaif at Miss India occasionInstagram

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz is making waves and the way! The movie, which is a comedy of errors, has been helmed by Raj Mehta and produced underneath Dharma Productions. Whereas the movie has been lauded by critics and viewers, we aren’t too certain if Katrina Kaif has appreciated it a lot.

A specific sequence within the movie calls for Akshay Kumar to gather his semen pattern. Akshay calls up his spouse (Kareena) and asks her to speak soiled to him. However Kareena says she is together with her visitor Katrina Kaif and interviewing her. Akshay says if not her then she ought to put Katrina on the road. Whereas many wouldn’t discover this awkward or below-the-belt, we marvel what could be Katrina Kaif’s response to this.

A Deccan Chronicle report says that Katrina was knowledgeable about it however won’t have given written consent. It additionally says that the foundations clearly state that there must be no reference to any individuals residing who’re public figures with out their official consent. “I doubt the CBFC has received a letter from Katrina giving permission for her name to be used. It is therefore not allowed,” Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted as saying to the every day.

Katrina Kaif could be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which is the third movie in Rohit’s cop motion drama after Singham and Simmba.

Katrina Kaif had additionally been on board Remo D’Souza’s Road Dancer three however left the movie earlier than the capturing might start. Shedding mild on why she dropped out, Varun Dhawan lately stated, “Shraddha was part of the previous film and was bit emotional when she got to know that she is not there in the next one. She asked me why didn’t they offer me the film. Remo thought this role was not suitable for her. But after Katrina left the film because of her date issue, it was nice of her to step in and agree to do this role. I think she was destined to do this film.”