Katy Perry joins the party as Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos’ wedding celebrations continue

They married in a shock, £5million marriage ceremony on Friday within the gorgeous environment of St Moritz, Switzerland.

And the celebrations continued all weekend for Dasha Zhukova and her billionaire delivery tycoon husband Stavros Niarchos.

Their movie star visitors shared a string of photographs from the lavish nuptials, with Katy Perry revealed to be among the many a-list visitors who helped the tremendous wealthy couple maintain the get together going.

Derek Blasberg, YouTube exec and mates to the celebrities, posted photographs from the lavish weekend on his Instagram account on Sunday, quipping ‘We peaked’ within the caption.

Derek snapped his shut pal Katy cuddling as much as a few of the marriage ceremony’s youthful visitors, dressed for the snow in a ski swimsuit and furry hat.

Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom was pictured on Saturday wanting a tad worse for put on after the primary occasion on Friday, however extra festivities had been to come back because the couple hosted a Russian-themed post-wedding bash on Saturday night time.

Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess Of Greece took to Instagram to share her marriage ceremony snaps, posing in conventional Russian costume alongside her husband Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and excessive society photograper Jean Pigozzi for the Saturday bash.

Nuptials: DailyMail.com solely reported that Dasha, 38, and Stavros, 34, stated ‘I do’ in a specifically erected marquee near St. Moritz’s foremost ski soar Olympaschanze on Friday

Trying out the view! Derek Blasberg, journalist and mates to the celebrities, posted photographs from the lavish weekend on his Instagram, together with a shot of mannequin Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner on a ski carry

After two nights of celebrations, the group spent Sunday having fun with the snowboarding at St Moritz, with one other picture shared by Derek displaying marriage ceremony visitors Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner taking within the gorgeous views from a ski carry.

In the meantime Dasha confirmed off her dazzling engagement ring in a brand new put up shared by the nail boutique accountable for bridal manicure.

The image, posted by London-based nail salon Akraboutique, confirmed the bride’s enormous diamond ring gifted from her billionaire fiancé.

Dasha, the ex-wife of Chelsea proprietor Roman Abrahamovic, was married in a shock £5million marriage ceremony 24 hours sooner than had been anticipated – with the date being saved secret by visitors and the couple.

On Saturday, Dasha, who sources stated wore a Valentino bridal robe at Friday night time’s ceremony, had organised a celebration and disco inside her husband’s resort.

All dressed up: Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess Of Greece additionally took to Instagram to share her marriage ceremony snaps, posing in conventional Russian costume alongside her husband Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece

Say cheese: Marie-Chantal seemed gorgeous in a floral crown as she posed with excessive society photograper Jean Pigozzi for her Instagram

Becoming a member of within the get together had been a string of A-list celebrities together with Stella McCartney, Kate Hudson, Princess Beatrice and famend artwork vendor Vito Schnabel.

Dasha, 38, who was married to Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovic, has had two weddings to Stavros, one in Paris final 12 months and Friday night time’s occasion.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld , Princess Caroline of Hanover and Miuccia Prada joined the visitor listing on Saturday night to affix the celebrations, Each day Mail.com can reveal.

Social gathering spirit: Derek Blasberg shared a photograph along with his associate Nick Brown, because the couple snapped selfies of their Russian furs

Stavros’s father Stavros Jr and uncle Spyros are the most important personal landowners in St. Moritz, with a supply telling MailOnline: ‘The Niarchos household are vastly revered and valued in St. Moritz.

‘They may have held the marriage at any fabulous location on the earth however have chosen St. Moritz as a result of it’s of nice significance to them to assist the city and the groom’s father is an honorary citizen.

Mannequin behaviour: Fashions Evangelo Bousis and Stella Maxwell partied with designer Peter Dundas on Saturday night time in a winter wonderland setting

Time to hit the slopes: After partying on Saturday night time, the group his the slopes on Sunday, with Stella Maxwell displaying off her mannequin poses within the snow

Mannequin appears: Stella additionally stripped right down to bikini bottoms for a swim with a view to spherical off the lavish weekend

‘I count on the expenditure on this weekend to price a number of million kilos and it will likely be an ideal increase for the resort too.’

Stavros, who’s a part of the Greek delivery Niarchos dynasty, has dated an inventory of celebrities up to now together with Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Mary-Kate Olsen and had a seven-year relationship with Jessica Hart.

Dasha, 38, a profitable Moscow-born businesswoman and artwork gallery proprietor and Stavros, 34, who was born in New York, had been mates for greater than a decade however grew to become a pair after her cut up in 2017 with Abramovich, with whom she had two youngsters.

The supply added: ‘St. Moritz affords the celebrities and visitors safety and privateness. What occurs in St. Moritz stays in St. Moritz.

Royalty: Prince Pavlos and Marie Chantal posed for a photograph with their daughter Princess Olympia and Prince Ernst August and his spouse Princess Ekaterina of Hannover

‘Locals don’t usually trouble the movie star guests. It’s only a small city so it’s just about inconceivable to keep away from bumping into them.

‘I count on locals will share a desk with just a few within the common Salsastrains eating places and never discover them brazenly. It’s nearly an unstated code and one of many causes the fabulously rich select right here for such celebrations.

‘St. Moritz itself is probably the most Swiss of all of the Swiss ski resorts. It caters to an previous cash crowd together with generations of Niarchos, Guccis and royalty from throughout Europe and the Center East in addition to properly because the horsey set.

‘It is going to be a wonderful get together weekend and the folks who dwell right here want the completely happy couple all the easiest and welcome them.’