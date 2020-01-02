Katy Perry opens up about depression, credits Orlando Bloom as “an anchor”

Katy Perry has spoken about coping with despair.

In a brand new interview the ‘Roar’ singer, 35, opened up about her psychological well being and the way unwell she was across the time of her final album ‘Witness’ in 2017 and 2018.

Talking to Vogue, Perry stated that her fiancé, the actor Orlando Bloom, has been and continues to be a significant supply of assist.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs,” Perry stated. “I had to really go on a mental health journey.”

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine,” she stated, referring to the week-long retreat that claims to assist folks “identify negative behaviors, moods, and ways of thinking.”

“And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance – Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” Perry stated. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

In the meantime, Perry is anticipated to launch the follow-up to ‘Witness’ this yr.

In 2019 she launched three singles – ‘Small Talk’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ – however there was no official phrase of a brand new album.

