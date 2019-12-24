Kay Kay Menon likely to play Dawood’s dad Ibrahim Kaskar in web series on Dongri…

Residence / TV / Kay Kay Menon more likely to play Dawood’s dad Ibrahim Kaskar in net sequence on Dongri to Dubai

Actor Kay Kay Menon is more likely to play the position of needed don Dawood Ibrahim’s father Ibrahim Kaskar in an upcoming net sequence impressed by S Hussain Zaidi’s e book, Dongri to Dubai. Kay Kay earlier essayed the position of former DCP Rakesh Maria in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday – a movie based mostly on Zaidi’s e book by the identical identify.

A Mid Day report quoted a supply as saying, “Dawood’s chapter touches upon his father, who was a head constable in the Mumbai Police. The makers were keen on Kay Kay as they felt he would be able to bring grit as well as fragility to the character. The cast is currently undergoing workshops before the series goes on floors next month.” The 10-part sequence is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’ s Excel Leisure and relies on Zaidi’s e book, Dongri to Dubai.

To his credit score, Kay Kay has notable performances in mainstream in addition to indie movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Black Friday, Sarkar, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Life in a… Metro, Gulaal, Haider and The Ghazi Assault amongst others.

Talking about recognition within the trade, Kay Kay had earlier mentioned, “Cinema doesn’t deal with merit and it is a fact of life, we don’t applaud… And what has merit doesn’t become popular anyway, it is a fact and one can’t do much about it. However noted your performance is, it doesn’t matter. It depends on your destiny. Sometimes, something just clicks and it happens to everyone. It is a matter of destiny and luck.”

He added that viewers started recognising him solely after the discharge of Ram Gopal Varma’s 2005 movie Sarkar. “Before Sarkar, I used to introduce myself as Kay Kay, the actor and then that got reduced to just Kay Kay as people realised that I am already an actor.”

