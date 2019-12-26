Kayla Braxton Disappointed With WWE Fans After Trolling Very Personal Story

Kayla Braxton tried to share a optimistic message with followers. This didn’t prove as she anticipated in any respect.

WWE The Bump’s host despatched out a message on the day after Christmas. She opened up in a giant means whereas speaking about her upbringing. Then she discovered herself upset with followers.

Braxton tweeted out a protracted story which began off saying: “I recently had someone share with me their observation of my life — telling me that it’s clear that I’ve had a fairly easy upbringing who probably was raised by both parents and was handed a lot of opportunities.”

This prompted Kayla Braxton to share a narrative about when she was in a university internship for foster youngsters. She mentioned that her buddies had been having a loud time with music, laughing, dancing, and pizza. Then she overheard somebody say “Well, what do you expect? It’s a bunch of foster kids.” This clearly angered her and for good motive.

Now Kayla Braxton discovered herself speaking to somebody who thought they knew her, however they’d all of it improper as soon as once more. She credit being a foster child for lots of who she is. It wasn’t simple for Kayla Braxton, however now she’s on WWE tv each week.

Apparently, this heartfelt and clear message from Kayla Braxton induced some followers to make enjoyable of her. Not one hour later, Braxton tweeted out as soon as once more to precise disappointment for the therapy her story acquired.

A few of you actually disappoint me. Solely you may take what’s meant to be a heartfelt and private message and switch it right into a joke. What occurred to you that turned you into such a hateful and self-loathing particular person? geez guys – be higher.

There’s a motive why so many individuals appear to be exiting Twitter. It truly is a spot the place folks really feel they’ve the correct to say actually hurtful issues with none shred of penalties. Hopefully, Kayla Braxton’s second message to followers will hit residence for a couple of individuals who had been fast to guage and throw shade.