Kayla Braxton Reveals Why She Doesn’t Put Up Christmas Decorations

December 29, 2019
Christmas is usually a nice time of the 12 months. You may reconnect with household and pals and the environment is mostly festive. In the event you ask Kayla Braxton it’s additionally an excessive amount of work.

The WWE interviewer lately despatched out a humorous tweet as a shout out to her pals who’re spending their Saturdays by deconstructing their vacation themes. She doesn’t put up decorations as a result of they’d simply must be taken down.

Nothing is worse than taking down Christmas decorations, which is why I’ve opted out of ever placing them up within the first place. Shoutout to my pals who’re spending their Saturday evening taking down their Christmas decorations.

Kayla Braxton clearly enjoys the vacations. She’s no Grinch. She simply understands the significance of time. When somebody is on the street as typically as she is then what little probability she has to unwind at house just isn’t time she needs to spend placing away decorations.

— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 28, 2019



