KBC Tamil finds its first differently-abled crorepati in Kousalya Khartika, here’s…

KBC Tamil finds its first differently-abled crorepati in Kousalya Khartika, right here's the query that received her Rs 1 crore

The Tamil model of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kodeeswari, discovered its first differently-abled crorepati in Madurai’s Kousalya Khartika. She suffers from speech and listening to impairment and works as a junior assistant on the principal district courtroom of Madurai.

An Indian Categorical report quoted Khartika after profitable the sport present, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank Colors Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.”

She additionally stated, “I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school in Nagarkoil where I studied. Additionally, I want to visit either Italy or Switzerland which has always been my dream.”

தமிழ்நாட்டின் முதல் கோடீஸ்வரி எனும் சாதனை படைத்த கெளசல்யா 😀😀💪💪#ColorsKodeeswari | @RealRadikaa | @SPNStudioNext | #Kousalya pic.twitter.com/ACBV9VRJeh — Colours Tamil (@ColorsTvTamil) January 21, 2020

The query which received Kousalya the ultimate Rs 1 crore victory was: ‘Wherein 1948 novel does Naga Nandhi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, seem?” The choices had been Parthiban Kanavu, Vengaiyin Maindhan, Sivagamiyin Sabatham and Yavana Rani. Kousalya took the proper guess and answered Sivagamiyin Sabatham, taking house Rs 1 crore.

Primarily based on the UK present, Who Needs To Be A Millionaire?, KBC got here to India 19 years in the past in July 2000 and Amitabh has hosted the present for all however one season. He invitations contestants to the ‘sizzling seat’ after a ‘fastest finger first’ spherical and the contestants cross every stage by answering normal information questions.

There have been Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam variations as properly. Nonetheless, Kodeshwari is first of its form because it has the primary lady host on KBC – Radhika Sarathumar.

