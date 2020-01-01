Keanu is alive – but there are still unanswered questions after EastEnders’ flashback episode

EastEnders took a leaf out of Physician Who’s ebook on New Yr’s Day by indulging in a spot of time journey, flashing again seven days to replay the occasions of Christmas Day 2019 from completely different views, revealing what viewers didn’t see and organising game-changing plot twists for 2020.

Crucially, the destiny of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was confirmed – would-be hit man Martin Fowler (James Bye) set his goal free, and is now locked in a harmful pact with reluctant witness Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) to cowl their tracks and ensure the Mitchells proceed to consider the dishonest mechanic is useless.

EastEnders 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the brand new yr forward

Though solutions have been supplied with regard to mysterious gaps in a slew of scorching storylines, new questions have inevitably arisen…

Will we see Keanu once more?

There isn’t any official phrase on whether or not tonight’s instalment is the final we’ll see of Keanu, however seeing as all of us thought he was useless per week in the past something is feasible. Walters has undoubtedly stop, however we really feel EastEnders has some tips up their sleeve and a closing sting might be coming. The 35th anniversary is now simply weeks away, and we wouldn’t be stunned if the tormented Taylor turns up as a fugitive a while in mid-February for a shock ‘back from the dead’ look to tie up some free ends. Possibly when Sharon Mitchell offers delivery to their child…

Can Linda preserve her mouth shut?

The guilt of seeing fellow mum Karen Taylor torturing herself about her son’s destiny is tearing L to bits, and has fuelled her alcoholism to harmful ranges. Menacing Martin, additionally in a world of ache at burying their secret, is placing stress on the landlady to maintain the reality about Christmas Day hidden, however our cash is on Linda cracking first and ‘fessing up to Keanu’s anxious ma.

What’s happening with the telephones?

Martin handed his cellphone to Keanu earlier than he vanished into the night time, so how come Mr Fowler later received a textual content from Ben when he returned to the Sq.? And the way may he present the video ‘evidence’ of Keanu’s capturing if he’d given his handset away? New Yr’s Day appeared to verify Linda’s thriller cellphone caller was Martin all alongside, however why didn’t his quantity come up on her cellphone? Doesn’t everybody in soaps randomly have one another’s cell numbers saved of their contacts? Have Martin and Tubbs launched a Carphone Warehouse franchise alongside his dodgy debt gathering?

Might Martin kill Ben?

The mini-Mitchell has created a monster who may activate him any second – the stark warning issued within the alleyway was frankly terrifying, and despite the fact that Martin didn’t have it in him to kill Keanu who’s to say he gained’t be pushed to homicide in some unspecified time in the future as the will to guard his household overwhelms him? “Martin will regret getting involved with the Mitchells,” Bye instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “He’s been put in a position that he had no control of, or he certainly thought had no control of. I don’t think anyone will be happy with the choices he’s made over Christmas.” Martin may already be a killer – we don’t know if the hit and run sufferer made it…

Will Sonia the thief be came upon?

In spite of everything that ‘holier than thou’ spiel to Dotty, saint Sonia Fowler herself was uncovered because the hacker who tried to rob 5 grand from Dot Branning. Presumably she was doing it to assist Martin out of his little predicament, hoping it makes him fall again into her arms. Or may there be one more reason she’s on the rob?

Why did Sheree preserve son Isaac a secret?

So Sheree Trueman isn’t dishonest on Patrick, she’s received a grown-up son who has tracked his mom right down to Walford. Why the secrecy? What’s stopping her explaining all to Patrick and introducing him and the remainder of the household to his stepson? That will wipe the smug grin off Denise’s face. Isaac has clearly received baggage, however what sort?

