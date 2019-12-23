Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand Will Be Immortalized in McFarlane Toys’ Cyberpunk 2077 Figures

McFarlane Toys is including one other online game franchise to its huge line of collectible choices. CD Projekt RED’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 counts as the newest addition, with McFarlane planning to supply 4 motion figures in a “Wave 1” assortment. Two of the 4 figures will immortalize the character of Johnny Silverhand, a former rockstar on the planet of Cyberpunk 2077 who’s performed by John Wick’s Keanu Reeves.

Solicitations from the collectible producer solely tease fundamental particulars and a March 25, 2020 launch date for all 4 figures. The most costly of the figures is a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand piece, costing $39.99. In the meantime, the remaining three collectibles stand seven inches in top, all priced at $24.99. One merely receives an inventory as a “figure assortment;” a male model of the V protagonist serves as one other. Lastly, the final of the seven-inch figures from McFarlane Toys is a second Johnny Silverhand motion determine. On the time of writing, the corporate has but to share photographs and preorder details about Wave 1 of the Cyberpunk 2077 assortment.

Johnny Silverhand will probably be integral to the upcoming sport’s total expertise. He represents considerably of a “digital ghost,” housed inside a biochip in V’s mind. All through Cyberpunk 2077, V and Johnny will kind a relationship, one which evolves primarily based on the participant’s myriad decisions.

Although Cyberpunk 2077’s launch is just a few months away, CD Projekt RED has not unveiled an excessive amount of new info since unleashing a demo in late August. The latest spherical of stories involved the title’s soundtrack, set to characteristic tunes from musical acts reminiscent of Grimes, Run the Jewels, A$AP Rocky, and Nina Kraviz. CD Projekt is certain to point out off extra of the sport in motion as the brand new 12 months will get underway.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16, 2020 for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: McFarlane Toys via The Toyark]