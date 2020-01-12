Kebab shop fight breaks out as one diner calmly carries on eating his chips

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

12 January 2020

That is the surprising second two prospects attacked members of employees in a kebab store – whereas a person calmly sat among the many chaos consuming his chips.

The footage, believed to be taken inside Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth, was posted on Twitter on Friday at round four.40pm.

It begins with a younger man sporting a gray high and blue cap hurling abuse at a employee, who retaliates by throwing a pair of tongs at him as one other aggressive buyer, in a blue jacket, enters the fray.

4 males, who seem to additionally work within the store, rush ahead – one in every of them ‘armed’ with a damaged piece of polystyrene meals container.

A number of prospects battle in a kebab store – believed to be Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth – in footage posted on Twitter at four.41pm on Friday.

Whereas one of many males, in a gray high, is held by one other buyer with the help of employees, a diner carries on having fun with his chip meal at a close-by desk and is unfazed by the chaos

At one level, the employees virtually handle to bustle the person within the gray high out of the store – a lot to the bemusement of the earphone-wearing diner

One launches a kick on the blue-jacketed man, places him in a headlock and tries to bustle him exterior.

On the doorway, the opposite three encompass the person within the gray high, who continues to swear and shout, ‘Come on!’ as he punches two of them within the face – and one other buyer steps in to help them.

In the meantime, a middle-aged diner sporting earphones and holding his cell sits a desk simply to their proper and watches the motion whereas chomping on his chips.

At this level, one other man, sporting a baseball cap again to entrance, walks in off the road and joins within the melee.

He manages to land a number of punches on the unique aggressor’s head earlier than the 2 are separated – however then hits him on the top an extra six occasions because the mass of males find yourself again contained in the store.

Lastly, the person is held down – by none apart from Ken, the store’s proprietor, in response to commenters on Twitter.

The irate buyer is later seen with a bloodied nostril as he lies on the pavement – earlier than seeing sense and making an attempt to make his peace with the store staff

Two new characters then seem – one lad who walks previous the subdued aggressor and mystically, and momentarily, place his hand palm down above his head; and one other who authoritatively strolls into the store and raises his hand in an ‘all the pieces’s below management’ method.

And nonetheless, the chilled-out chip eater carries on together with his meal – clearly wanting no a part of the motion.

Subsequent footage present the grey-topped man with a bloodied nostril mendacity on the pavement. He’s then seen standing and – showing to have come to his senses -talking to the person believed to be the shop proprietor to clarify himself.

Since being posted, the video has had greater than 2million views.

Hampshire Police weren’t referred to as to the incident. MailOnline has contacted Ken’s Kebabs, who declined to remark.