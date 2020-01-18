Keefe and Colliton share Leafs connection

Similar to Sheldon Keefe, Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton is in his 30s, was a second-round draft decide, performed briefly within the NHL, labored the minors and made sufficient of a benchmark to step in when an Unique Six workforce fired its skilled head man in a daring November transfer.

And, apparently, each had been as soon as Leafs co-coaches, Colliton a visitor on the 2016 improvement camp whereas on hiatus from Swedish membership workforce Rogle. Additionally current that spring was Paul McFarland, now on Keefe’s Leafs employees.

“Jeremy and I have chatted since I’ve had this job,” Keefe stated earlier than Saturday’s sport. “He was in a similar situation last year (moved up from Rockford when Joel Quenneville couldn’t rekindle some magic). It’s nice to see him get his opportunity as well.”

Colliton, a local of Blackie, Alta., is the NHL’s youngest coach at 35.

“Sheldon ran that (devo) camp and you try and build your experience any way possible, take something from anyone,” Colliton stated. “Hopefully, I stole a couple of things.”

GIVING PIERRE A PUSH

Colliton has one other Leafs connection, having coached first-year Toronto winger Pierre Engvall at Rogle.

“I had him two years and recruited him when he was a junior,” Colliton stated of the large man with deceiving pace. “You might see the uncooked expertise he had, large skater for his dimension and ability. He was nonetheless used to having the ability to skate the puck the size of the ice every time he wished to, he simply was that good. He’d simply sort of wait (between) shifts and relaxation till he received the puck then skate all the best way down the ice and rating.

“I actually loved working with him. He took my suggestions, had a little bit fireplace while you gave it to him. He made large enhancements over the 2 years.”

FAMILY AFFAIR

Michael Nylander and his spouse, Camilla, had been at Scotiabank Area on Saturday evening to observe their sons, however William Nylander didn’t count on the dad and mom wanted to interrupt up any sibling rivalry scraps. This was the fourth assembly of the first-round picks, with the youthful Alexander Nylander needing additional seasoning earlier than a career-best 44 video games in 2019-20.

“He had (bragging rights) last time,” William stated of a Chicago win on the United Centre (although William out-scored him 2-Zero).

“My parents are cheering for both of us. Whatever we were doing; soccer, baseball (both were born in Calgary where dad was a Flame), it was always a battle. Ping pong would end up in fights. That’s part of growing up.”

Tennis is an enormous a part of the household, too, with sister Jackie on the Southern Methodist College ladies’s workforce.

“My brother and I get our butts kicked by our little sisters,” William stated of doubles play.

CHANGE OF COLOUR

Justin Holl beloved carrying the Blackhawks brand.

However the thrill didn’t prolong a lot past improvement camp along with his draft workforce. The second-round defenceman didn’t get a lot of a suggestion to check in Chicago out of the College of Minnesota and thus started a protracted highway up the minor-league ladder in Toronto.

On Saturday, Holl was dealing with the Hawks for simply the second time in his profession, and the primary at SBA.

“I don’t really think of that now,” Holl stated. “However they had been stunning jerseys. The Leafs have one of the best brand — I’m a little bit bit biased now — however the Blackhawks are terrific as properly.

“I believe I used to be quantity 48 there, however these bizarre numbers have gotten frequent now.”

FOUR HEADED GOLFING

Some Leafs have a memorable journey deliberate initially of break, a tee time at Augusta Nationwide.

Nylander, Frederik Andersen, Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Muzzin are headed to the distinguished Masters course in Georgia, however early sufficient within the down time that Andersen can get to St. Louis and be part of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews for the all-star sport on the weekend. Muzzin is skating once more and can doubtless ramp up that exercise from his damaged foot as soon as he will get again to Toronto.

Cody Ceci shall be in Barbados, Zach Hyman someplace in California whereas many gamers simply listed their locations as “south.” Keefe appears ahead to some household time along with his spouse and two sons, going arduous on the job since he received the decision to the Leafs two months in the past. Goalie Michael Hutchinson shall be on his solution to Winnipeg, of all locations, the place he owns a home from his Jets’ days and he and his spouse are serving to along with her sister’s new child.

LOOSE LEAFS

That is the primary time the Leafs can have three gamers within the all-star sport since 2012 (Dion Phaneuf, Joffrey Lupul and Phil Kessel) … Borje Salming, Mark Napier and lots of Toronto-area NHL stars got here dwelling Saturday afternoon to play towards a Canadian Forces workforce, a part of salute to the army evening the place many ticket holders gave up their seats so service members may attend … David Roper, the Newfoundland-born Leafs tools assistant, checked in at dwelling Saturday the place 90 cm of snow had fallen at Mount Pearl close to St. John’s. “A friend had to get a tractor to reach his snowblower that was buried in a hut,” he laughed.

