Keeler: Can soaring CU Buffs avoid an Oregon Ducks hangover?

BOULDER — Ain’t the occasion.

It’s the hangover.

“Coach (Tad Boyle) told us quickly that we’ve got to turn our attention to the Beavers,” McKinley Wright supplied simply outdoors the CU locker room, lower than a half-hour after his Buffs despatched No. four Oregon packing, 74-65, earlier than the primary sellout crowd on the CU Occasions Heart in 4 years.

“Oregon State beat us here last year. We can’t let that happen again. It’s simple.”

Good groups know tips on how to flip the screw.

Particular ones know tips on how to flip the web page.

“I keep bringing up Oregon State (because) everybody talks about, the media is so enamored with, Oregon,” Boyle mentioned of the Beavers (10-Three, Zero-1 Pac-12), who go to the Buffs (12-2, 1-Zero) on Sunday afternoon.

“And rightly so, they’re very talented. But I think Oregon State is a very good team, too.”

With a victory Thursday, Boyle and Buffs made their case for a return to the highest 25. Win Sunday, and also you begin laying the bricks for a path to the regular-season Pac-12 title.

“What I would like individuals to know is that each recreation in league play is essential,” Boyle mentioned. “If we’re lucky enough to beat (the Ducks on Thursday), we don’t get double credit.”

Nor do they get a lot when it comes to breathers the remainder of the way in which. Going into Thursday night, the Pac-12 featured 5 groups among the many high 41 of the NCAA’s new NET ranking system and 9 groups — three quarters of the league — among the many high 76: Oregon (10), Arizona (20), Stanford (21), CU (27), Washington (41), Arizona State (57), Utah (58), USC (62) and the Beavers (76).

Good groups know tips on how to make it rain.

Particular ones know tips on how to climate storm after storm.

“(Thursday) are the games you don’t have to get your guys up for and ready,” Boyle mentioned. “Sunday, I’ve received to do a superb job getting our guys up and able to play, as a result of Oregon State got here in right here on this constructing final yr and beat us.

“So we can’t let that happen again. They’re a quality team with quality players. And I believe this team has a chance to do something special this year. It’s only going to happen if we take every opportunity as (it comes) and cherish and relish it and get up for it. That’s my challenge as a coach.”

Good groups know tips on how to feed off a full home.

Particular ones know tips on how to feed off each other.

“If there’s nobody here, my teammates and I are responsible for creating our own energy,” Buffs ahead Evan Battey mentioned. “And if the place is full, we’re still responsible for creating our own energy, plus the energy that the crowd brings to the game. We have to worry about us.”

Us and massive Beaver Tres Tinkle, who went for 19 factors and 6 boards at Utah on Thursday and dropped 19 and eight on the Buffs on the Occasions Heart a yr in the past. Final Jan. 31, Oregon State received scorching late and trumped the Buffs right here, 76-74, dropping CU on the time to 11-9, 2-6 within the league, the nadir of one other NIT winter.

“We’re ready,” mentioned Wright, whose turnover with 45 seconds left towards the Beavers, down two, helped Oregon State get Tinkle to the charity stripe for 2 free throws and a four-point cushion. “That’s all I can say, man. We’re ready.”

Good groups know tips on how to speak a superb recreation.

Particular ones know tips on how to stroll it.

“We can’t take any team lightly,” Wright famous. “We lost to Washington State last year (on the road). Cal almost took us to overtime at Cal. So we can’t take any team lightly.”

Particularly while you’ve received a goal in your again.

“I’m not just saying it to say it,” Wright mentioned. “We’re one of the best teams in the country.”

So how a lot time did Tad provide you with to rejoice Oregon within the locker room earlier than mentioning the Beavers?

Wright smiled.

“About three minutes,” he cracked.

Good groups know tips on how to elevate the roof.

Particular ones know tips on how to elevate the bar.