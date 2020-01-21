Keeler: Don’t look now Connor McDavid, but Avs star Nathan MacKinnon is gaining on you

Matt Duchene scores No. 30 in Recreation 79 4 years in the past, throws himself a parade.

Nathan MacKinnon scores No. 30 in Recreation 49 on Monday, shrugs.

Completely different instances, these. Completely different instances.

“I don’t think I’m gonna get 50,” MacKinnon, the Avalanche all-star, mentioned quietly when the topic of the large 5-Zero — Nimble Nate is on a tempo for 51 — was broached.

“Nah. I don’t suppose I’m gonna get 50.

“I’m a disher. I’m a passer. I’ll get 70 assists but not 50 goals.”

Come once more?

“I’m just joking,” MacKinnon continued, lower than hour after scoring twice on the hapless Detroit Crimson Wings to assist Colorado shut the primary half of the season with a 6-Three win. “I don’t know. We’ll see.

“I’ve got to get hot. I’ve only gotten 40 once, so I don’t know. I’m just trying to play my best every night, play at 100 percent and we’ll see what happens out there.”

When No. 29 isn’t talking softly and carry the NHL’s largest stick, he’s elevating the bar. With a backdoor magnificence and an empty-net Hail Mary, MacKinnon on Monday grew to become the primary Avs participant since Joe Sakic in 2003-07 to publish a minimum of 30 objectives over three consecutive seasons.

“I mean, I shoot a lot of pucks, so I’ve got to score,” MacKinnon mentioned. “I’ve had a lot of help.”

Monday at The Can was a depth win, the type of victory the Avs may’ve struggled to tug out of their hats a yr in the past — particularly when trailing 1-Zero after a sleepy first interval.

Nazim Kadri chipped in two objectives, together with a nifty second-period deflection off rookie Cale Makar’s laser that chased away a few of Colorado’s latest power-play blues. Within the third stanza, Matt Nieto’s seventh objective and Ryan Graves’ eighth successfully stiff-armed the Wings earlier than they might get close to sufficient to smell something tangible.

And cue MacKinnon with the nearer, from distance with a minute left, to ice the homestand.

“It’s nice to be on a really good team,” mentioned MacKinnon, who went into Monday evening with 72 factors, third within the NHL behind the Edmonton duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. “A lot of empty-netters, if you don’t win games, you’re not going to get those.”

Just for a disher and a passer, he’s making the remainder of it look straightforward, too. No. 29 is on a tempo for 121 factors over 82 regular-season video games, which might high the Avs’ single-season factors mark of 120, set by Sakic in 1995-96.

“I don’t even know where he’s at. I just know he’s having a good year,” supplied Graves, the defenseman who’s having a heck of a yr himself.

“But he has a good year every year. He expects that from himself, and we expect that from him. We believe in him.”

The remainder of the hockey world believes, too. Earlier Monday, MacKinnon completed second in a who’s-the-best-player-in-the-NHL survey of 392 present gamers by The Athletic, with 17 p.c of the vote to McDavid’s 63. At age 24, the ceiling is wherever MacKinnon needs it to be, brush strokes by Michelangelo.

“I’d like to see him keep going at the exact same pace, you know?” mentioned coach Jared Bednar, whose Avs completed their five-game, prebreak homestand with a Three-Zero-2 mark. “You’re not going to attain each evening. However he’s producing possibilities on a nightly foundation. …

“I don’t know where he would set the bar. But I’d like to see him keep going at the exact same pace. Or better.”

That’s 50.2 objectives after 82 regular-season video games, if we’ve acquired the mathematics proper. The Avs’ single-season report for objectives? Sakic, once more — with 54 in 2000-01. And if anybody can catch Tremendous Joe down with a full head of steam proper now, it’s MacKinnon.