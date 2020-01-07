Keeler: Ex-Rockies star Larry Walker’s call to the Hall is overdue

Enjoyable Reality No. 1: From 1990-2005, Tom Glavine noticed Larry Walker greater than some other left-hander — 89 plate appearances. (Walker hit .300 with an .846 OPS over that span.)

Enjoyable Reality No. 2: From 1997-2005, as soon as interleague play grew to become a factor, Randy Johnson confronted Walker 33 instances — fifth-most of any left-handed batter over that span. (Walker hit .393 with an OPS of 1.056.)

If ducking lefties was Larry’s factor, the man was awful at it.

So, sure, you possibly can bag on The Coors Issue. The Coors Hangover Issue.

You’ll be able to argue that No. 33 might be prickly, though in comparison with, say, Ted Williams, the person’s virtually huggable.

You’ll be able to say he wasn’t a “gamer” within the rub-some-dirt-on-it sense, at the least in comparison with his friends. Out of 15 full, non-work-stoppage seasons, Walker solely performed 140 video games or extra 4 instances.

However ducking left-handers?

If that’s your argument for leaving Walker off the 2020 Baseball Corridor of Fame poll, you’re clutching at one thing a heck of loads stronger than straws.

We point out this in mild of a current tome from The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly, a veteran NL West voice, Corridor of Fame voter and a San Francisco Giants beat author since 2004. When requested why No. 33 was off his 2020 poll, Baggarly posted this:

“I tried to approach this year’s ballot with an open mind. I took one more hard look at Walker, the only player I have ever added or dropped from a previous ballot, and I just couldn’t get past all those times he’d sit out against lefties — not just the Randy Johnsons, but the Omar Daals — when I was covering him in the NL West.”

Enjoyable reality No. three: Over his profession, Daal, a journeyman with a four.55 lifetime ERA, confronted Walker greater than some other left-handed hitter — 40 instances. (Walker hit .278 with an .850 OPS.)

Look once more, chief. More durable.

That is Walker’s 10th and remaining yr up for the writers’ vote, and the person’s overdue. But the early returns have confirmed agonizingly inconclusive: As of Monday, Ryan Thibodaux’s (@NotMrTibbs) vote-tracker listed Walker with 85% of the vote on 132 public ballots, an honest padding over the 75% required for election to Cooperstown. However that’s solely believed to be a 3rd of the entire votes on the market, which suggests something can occur between now and the official announcement on Jan. 21.

Walker wound up receiving 54.6% of the vote a yr in the past, up 20.5 factors from January 2018’s poll rely. He’ll want an identical leap this month, and the consultants — Thibodaux amongst them — predict Walker’s election will come right down to the wire.

For a month, we’ve been handled to the same old arguments, totally on the professional facet. Metrics are kinder to Walker’s profession numbers, in hindsight, because the blogosphere has discovered methods to objectivize the extra instruments a participant has, the stuff that handed the attention check that didn’t all the time present up within the field rating, particularly together with his glove and ft. (A private favourite: When Walker was on first base and a double was hit, he scored 62% of the time. Barry Larkin’s profession ratio was 58%; Tim Raines, 52; Rickey Henderson, 51.)

No. 33 posted a lifetime .865 OPS in highway video games, 76 factors increased than Jim Rice, who referred to as Fenway Park house for his total profession. Walker’s 72.7 profession Wins Above Alternative is 13.three increased than that of current inductee Vlad Guerrero, who had 1,248 extra profession at-bats.

Enjoyable Reality No. four: Wade Boggs wound up dealing with left-handed pitchers in 29.1% of his plate appearances. Jim Thome, one other Cooperstown stick from the identical period: 28.1. Ken Griffey Jr: 30.9.

Walker: 30.1.

Professional-rate No. 33’s profession stats exterior of Denver for his 1,988-game huge league profession and also you wind up with a .305 common, 2,108 hits and 328 house runs.

Walker hit wherever. And, given the possibility, anybody.