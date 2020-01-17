Keeler: Mike Shanahan’s Hall of Fame credentials forever cemented by NFL Championship Sunday

The closing argument, not that he wanted it, performs out in Kansas Metropolis and San Francisco on Sunday. You possibly can’t throw a curl route within the NFL postseason today with out hitting a Mike Shanahan disciple. Or a member of the family.

“You know how hard it is to get to this level,” the previous Broncos coach mentioned by telephone earlier this week. “You know, (given) how very few times you get the opportunity, that if you have the opportunity, you want to take advantage. If you’ve been there, you know how tough it was to get there.”

Shanny’s been there. He’s nonetheless there. If you happen to’re harboring any doubt concerning Shanahan’s Canton bona fides, settle in for six hours of championship soccer this weekend which have the person’s mitts throughout them, in stadiums 1,900 miles aside.

The NFC title sport contains a 49ers facet coached by Mike’s son and Cherry Creek’s best, Kyle Shanahan, internet hosting a Inexperienced Bay bunch coached by Matt LaFleur, Mike’s quarterbacks coach in Washington from 2010-13.

Within the AFC title sport, you’ve acquired Tennessee, LaFleur’s earlier port of name, which nonetheless runs large chunks of The Entrance Vary Offense, The Shanny Offense, the system born and brewed right here all these many years in the past. Inside zone. Outdoors zone. Bootlegs. Deep photographs off play-action.

Banners fade. Concepts? Concepts — killer concepts, revolutionary concepts, timeless concepts — are endlessly. If the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame is giving Invoice Cowher and Jimmy Johnson a crack on the wheel, then Shanahan deserves to experience shotgun.

“You understand how many people are worthy of going in and how many people that haven’t gone in yet. I haven’t even imagined the process they have of trying to make those decisions,” Shanahan mentioned of Cowher and Johnson, his teaching friends and present tv analysts, each of whom have been revealed final weekend as a part of the Corridor’s 2020 class.

“Then you sit back and you just enjoy your experience, and know how many people were a part of your success that you’ve had. Because nobody does it by themselves. To watch those guys get in, and what went to it, it was fun to see.”

Sure, Shanny The GM let down Shanny The Coach. Sure, The Dan Snyder Years went utterly off the rails. However over a century of the NFL, nonetheless, solely six coaches have ever gained back-to-back Tremendous Bowls: Johnson, Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Invoice Belichick — and Shanahan.

Heck of a crowd. Heck of a resume. Cowher averaged extra regular-season wins per 12 months (9.9 to Shanhan’s eight.5), however the postseason profitable percentages are equivalent — .571 in each camps. Shanahan gained two Tremendous Bowl titles with the Broncos, in 1999 and 2000, earlier than Cowher notched his solely crown with the Steelers in 2006.

“I almost went (to Pittsburgh) in 1992,” the ex-Denver coach recalled. “So I do know Invoice, what went into it, how he’s achieved it. So I’m simply blissful for him. He deserves it.

“Jimmy Johnson, it’s the same way … they probably have enjoyed the process and the journey as much as anything.”

Shanahan’s journey, his offense, his narrative, his stamp, dwell on. Final January, Sean McVay. This one, Kyle Shanahan or LaFleur. For the second straight winter, the NFC is sending a department of the Shanahan teaching tree to the loop’s closing boss battle.

In the meantime, you may rely the variety of Tremendous Bowl head coaches, mixed, who have been assistants underneath Johnson and Cowher on one finger.

The Shanny Offense, achieved proper, goes with something.

A gold jacket, particularly.

“Those are things that are for somebody else to decide,” Shanahan mentioned.

“The thing I enjoy is the journey I’ve been on. No matter what happens, I think I’m the luckiest guy in the world to experience what I’ve done.”

Banners fade. Legacies? Legacies are endlessly.