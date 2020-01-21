Keeler: Nolan Arenado or Jeff Bridich, Dick Monfort? Who’s it gonna be?

Select, Dick Monfort.

#TeamNolan? Or #TeamJeff?

Blake Avenue ain’t sufficiently big for the 2 of them anymore. The earth across the toes of Rockies basic supervisor Jeff Bridich isn’t simply scorched. It’s radioactive.

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado says he’s been “disrespected” by Bridich and is clearly sad. Bridich is attempting to tap-dance round a nuclear winter that’s partly of his personal making.

And Rockies devoted are caught within the center, as traditional, as a roster melts round them.

When the membership scheduled one other spherical of Household Feud for RockiesFest on Saturday, you get the sensation this wasn’t what that they had in thoughts.

Select, Dick Monfort.

#TeamNolan? Or #TeamJeff?

It’s ugly. It’s untenable. Pitchers and catchers report in three weeks, and the Rox are all of a sudden dwelling to the largest MLB circus north of Houston and west of Boston.

When you assume it’s awkward now, simply wait till Scottsdale turns into floor zero for the sport’s ugliest divorce. Similar cameras. Similar questions. Each day. As an alternative of signing an impression free agent, the Rockies spent the winter signing on to the weirdest cleaning soap opera within the Nationwide League West.

And let’s be clear: Nobody put a JUGS gun to Arenado’s head to get him to ink that eight-year, $260-million contract 11 months in the past. If you re-up your lease, you re-up with the property you recognize, warts and all. Even when, at occasions, you wish to strangle the owner.

Conversely, if the Rockies promised upgrades — new fridge, higher locks, a bullpen that doesn’t throw gasoline onto forest fires — and didn’t ship, that’s on Bridich.

Select, Dick Monfort.

#TeamNolan? Or #TeamJeff?

We’re having Troy Tulowitzki flashbacks, and it’s giving us the shakes. Your group’s two largest stars of the final decade, Tulo and Nolan, are primarily singing from the identical hymnal now, with each infielders accusing Bridich of being a royal ache within the grass.

As soon as?

Remoted incident.

Twice?

Twice is a sample.

Select, Dick Monfort.

#TeamNolan? Or #TeamJeff?

The worst half is the leverage, as a result of there’s none. Everybody in baseball already knew the connection between Arenado and Bridich was frayed, at greatest, and dysfunctional, at worst.

After Monday, everyone on Twitter is aware of it, too.

Arenado desires to play for a winner, and now, which is each commendable and comprehensible. He additionally has $234 million and 7 years left on a contract with a full no-trade clause, and that type of Monopoly cash is a beast to maneuver, even on this market.

That takes cool heads. Cool heads and good, cautious fingers.

This factor is beginning to really feel private, and any basic supervisor value his wingtips by no means lets it get that far. Particularly when it includes a franchise cornerstone.

When you can’t do the enterprise with out tripping over your ego, you’re in over your head.

Or possibly Arenado’s merely had sufficient of the neatest man within the room driving the clown automobile off cliff after cliff. Perhaps he’s not alone in that clubhouse, both. When you’re enjoying the Feud this weekend, greatest carry a helmet.

Select, Dick Monfort.

#TeamNolan? Or #TeamJeff?

The followers made their minds up a very long time in the past.