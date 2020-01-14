Keeler: To beat Pat Mahomes, Broncos and Pat Shurmur have to unchain Drew Lock

Dink and dunk, ya get punked.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs took the primary quarter off towards the Houston Texans on Sunday, and nonetheless dropped 51 factors over the following 40 minutes. Level of reference: It took the Broncos the primary 4 weeks of the common season to attain 51.

There have been probably different, inner points at play that price Wealthy Scangarello his job after one season as Denver’s offensive coordinator, however the apparent nonetheless applies: The AFC West — and the AFC now as an entire — goes via Patrick Mahomes’ home, and this isn’t a beast that may be reasoned with. Or tamed.

In case you can’t beat ‘em, it’s as a result of you possibly can’t outscore ‘em.

With about two minutes left in a historic comeback/rout/anomaly towards the Texans within the divisional spherical of the AFC playoffs, an announcement went up on the scoreboard at Arrowhead Stadium to apologize as a result of the Chiefs had scored a lot, so rapidly, that the celebratory fireworks that usually accompany every landing had been used up.

Solely as soon as since Week 1 of 2018 has a workforce held Kansas Metropolis beneath 25 factors. In two conferences with Denver final fall, the Chiefs introduced a bunch of Roman candles and dragon eggs to the celebration. The Broncos had sparklers. Kansas Metropolis 53, Denver 9.

Dink and dunk, ya get punked.

“Most people are one-trick ponies. ‘Hey, this is my thing, this is what I know,’” former Eagles tight finish Chad Lewis mentioned of Pat Shurmur, his outdated mentor in Philadelphia and the anticipated successor to Scangarello. “He’s sensible.

“I’m confident that he’s going to work with the people who are there in Denver and put a plan together … the NFL is all about matchups: You’re trying to get your best players into matchups that are favorable for you. He’s going to be similarly creative.”

Brother, do we want inventive proper about now. Even with Drew Lock giving an ailing offense a B-12 shot of pocket mobility, play-extension and — most significantly — swagger over its closing 5 video games, the Broncos nonetheless averaged just one.66 factors per drive final fall, the eighth-worst offensive effectivity within the NFL.

For the season’s first month, kicker Brandon McManus — not Phillip Lindsay or Noah Fant or Joe Flacco — was our closest factor to fantasy gold. You already know what 17.6 factors per recreation will get you? 5 video games again.

There are two clear paths for normal supervisor John Elway this winter, at the least the place Mahomes and the Chiefs are involved: Both you construct a protection that rivals the 2000 Ravens as rapidly and cap-friendly as attainable, otherwise you encompass Lock with sufficient weapons — high quality depth alongside the offensive line, game-breakers within the Tyreek Hill mode — and sufficient mentors that permit a younger gunslinger half an opportunity when the tempo picks up.

Shurmur, 54, would seem to qualify for the latter, having tutored Donovan McNabb and Nick Foles and, much more impressively, wringing productive numbers out of Sam Bradford and Case Keenum when requested.

“I think he’s going to be able to draw on a lot of experience with Donovan (McNabb) on down,” Lewis mentioned. “He’s been with a lot of different quarterbacks, and quarterbacks have their own language, just like kickers have their own language … you’ve got to learn the language, which I believe that Pat has.”

Dude speaks Drew. Dude speaks Fant. A good-end whisperer, Shurmur was Lewis’ place coach with the Eagles from 1999-2001, and the place coach for 2 of the previous BYU standout’s three Professional Bowl berths.

“(Fant), he’s got a massive upside, he’s just getting started,” Lewis mentioned of the 2019 first-round decide. “I’d say (to Fant), if you trust Pat, and put your head down and listen to him, you’ll not only be in the Pro Bowl, but you will become one of the leaders of that team. And that offense will take off.”

Like a bottle rocket, you’d hope. The final 4 offenses by which Shurmur served as full-time coordinator — the 2017 Vikings, and the 2013-15 Eagles — averaged 83.three performs per season that gained 20 or extra yards. Since 2018, the Chiefs have averaged 82.

Throughout Scangarello’s lone run with the Broncos, Denver managed simply 54.

Dink and dunk, ya get punked. The one strategy to counter these sort of fireworks is to carry an enormous honking field of your individual, carried by somebody with the stones to step up and light-weight the fuse.