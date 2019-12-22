Keeler: Will Nolan Arenado be the straw that breaks Jeff Bridich’s back?

Right here’s the factor: It’s not that they’re low cost. Low cost throws up its palms and walks away from Nolan Arenado final winter. Low cost doesn’t pop a $260-million contract into considered one of No. 28’s palms whereas slipping a pen within the different.

A look at Spotrac.com says the Rockies are dragging MLB’s 10th-highest payroll into Christmas, and the sixth-highest within the Nationwide League ($148.three million). The league common payroll, as of Saturday afternoon, was $121.5 million. This isn’t about low cost.

It’s about dumb.

Arenado is reportedly on the block — to Texas, to the Yankees, to Westeros, to wherever — as a result of Yr 1 of Daniel Murphy was a $12-million funding at first base with twice as many Coors Discipline errors (seven) as Coors dwelling runs (three).

As a result of Years 1, 2 and three of Ian Desmond price $45 million for 49 homers. As a result of Years 1 and a pair of of Wade Davis amounted to $34 million for a 5.92 ERA and four.6 walks per 9 innings.

As a result of, two winters in the past, you threw $106 million at one thing as risky as reduction pitching, solely to look at three bullpen arms die at altitude.

As a result of after they requested common supervisor Jeff Bridich to pave paradise, he put up a car parking zone.

What Mike Schmidt was to cassette tapes, Arenado is to the Spotify Period: One of the best third baseman on the planet, a generational expertise. Gold within the subject and on the gate. The type of unicorn franchise ought to be actively and aggressively constructing round, not promoting off.

Solely when the buying received loopy on the winter conferences, with A- and B-list free brokers flying off the cabinets like Blume Dolls, Bridich was content material to put low and poke across the “discount catchers” aisle.

“I think we feel like we have a lot of bodies in our bullpen mix and we have a lot of talented people,” the Rockies GM informed reporters in San Diego. “Some of those talented people need to do their jobs.”

You first, huge man.

If Bridich’s message landed like an anvil on the heads of the trustworthy again dwelling, how do you assume it registered in Arenado’s camp?

“We sat with (Nolan), like we have every year,” Bridich mentioned on the time. “We talked about the team, we talked about the season, we talked about the organization. We didn’t specifically talk about (trade rumors). We’ll see. If it gets to that point, then it gets to that point.”

And right here we’re, inching nearer to that ledge than anybody would’ve fathomed 9 months earlier. The smoke alerts emanating out of Dallas get darker and thicker by the day. The Rangers whiffed on their big-money pitch for third baseman Anthony Rendon earlier this month and wish one other star to trot out for the opening of their new ballpark subsequent spring.

Even when cash is not any object, the Texas farm system can’t match the depth of the Braves, Cardinals or Dodgers. Assuming a commerce suitor could be comfy swallowing No. 28’s contract — Arenado has $234 million left on the remaining seven years of his deal — you’d nonetheless have to determine a strategy to navigate the opt-out clause that kicks in after 2021, lest it handicap a possible return.

Frequent sense would dictate asking for nothing wanting the moon again, particularly with the leverage mete working. However frequent sense additionally says the very dialog is psychological, that dangling a Corridor of Fame expertise on the open market is one kidney punch too many for a fan base that’s taken sufficient abuse as it’s.

When the locals spend the autumn purchasing for torches, you don’t hand them coupons for kerosene.

The Dodgers are constructing a dynasty. You’re constructing a plaza.

This isn’t about low cost.

That is a couple of group with a top-10 payroll whose GM dedicated too stinking a lot of it to canines that may’t, or gained’t, pull the sled.

That is in regards to the smartest man within the room being handed a canvas and a brush, solely to color himself straight right into a nook. Once more.