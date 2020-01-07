Keerthi Pandian’s Sizzling Deep Neck Blouse and Sparkling Saree For Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 is the Trending on Social Media!

Arun Pandian’s daughter Keerthi Pandian made her debut with a film known as ‘Thumba’ in 2019. Keerthi was managing her dad’s enterprise and made a really refined transition to movies. Keerthi’s inclination in direction of arts paved her manner into the film trade and ultimately into the coveted and glitzy Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 which concluded lately. Keerthi Pandian has just one film below her belt with many extra set to come back within the upcoming years.

With a shiny future forward of her, Keerthi Pandian grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers together with her stellar search for the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. Keerthi Pandian gracefully held her golden saree and deep neck velvety black shirt. Keerthi Pandian regarded like a stunning doll together with her gorgeous make-up and beautiful earrings to match her sleek look.

Keerthi Pandian has not signed any films as but. Nevertheless, she is certainly setting the stage for her subsequent massive one. Zee Cine Awards was an ideal occasion graced by the very best of superstars together with Samantha, Nayanthara and Keerthi Pandian gave them a troublesome combat by way of the Greatest Dressed feminine celebrities of the present.