Kehlani – “All Me” (Feat. Keyshia Cole)

We've been listening to from Kehlani fairly persistently in latest instances. Previously couple months, she's appeared on singles from Teyana Taylor and Zedd. Again in February, she dropped a mixtape referred to as Whereas We Wait , whereas teasing the true full-fledged album followup to her beloved 2017 launch SweetSexySavage . And now she's again with a standalone single referred to as “All Me.”

On Twitter, Kehlani talked about how the arrival of “All Me” was “accidental.” After posting a clip, her followers grew to become excited for a forthcoming new track – however Kehlani claims this wasn't the deliberate single, neither is it part of the rollout for that long-awaited album. It's only a reward to followers on the finish of the yr.

Whereas we're nonetheless ready on that album, “All Me” is a fairly nice approach to maintain us over. It's an easy little earworm, with Kehlani and Cole buying and selling off vocals. Test it out under.

“All Me” is out now by way of Atlantic Data.