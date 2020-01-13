Keir Starmer cements status as Labour leader favourite as MP nominations close

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Keir Starmer will go into the second stage of the Labour management battle as favorite after scoring backing from dozens of fellow MPs – however Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis are struggling to remain within the contest.

Hopefuls to succeed Jeremy Corbyn have till 2.30pm to safe the 22 nominations from Labour MPs and MEPs they should go ahead to the subsequent stage of the competition.

4 contenders – Sir Keir, Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips – have already got the numbers they require to undergo. In accordance with the most recent tally, shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir has racked up 68, far forward of Ms Lengthy-Bailey – regarded as the hard-Left’s favoured candidate – who has 26.

Nevertheless, shadow overseas secretary Ms Thornberry has solely 10 declared supporters whereas Mr Lewis has simply 4.

With important numbers of MPs but to resolve who to again, Ms Thornberry mentioned on the weekend she was ‘pretty assured’ of creating it however Mr Lewis admitted getting the numbers was ‘exhausting’.

Within the race for deputy chief, which is working in parallel, two candidates – shadow schooling secretary Angela Rayner and Ian Murray – are already via.

Three others – Richard Burgon on 18, Rosena Allin-Khan with 17 and Daybreak Butler with 15 – are hoping they will additionally make the minimize.

Those that qualify within the two contests then have to get the nominations of 33 native constituency events or three Labour associates – together with not less than two commerce unions – to enter the ultimate postal poll of celebration members and registered supporters.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey tried to cement her left-wing credentials yesterday by insisting she would abolish the Home of Lords if she turned PM.

She was additionally boosted over the weekend when left-wing activist group Momentum, which helped propel Mr Corbyn to the management in 2015, mentioned it was recommending assist for her and Ms Rayner.

It should now ask its members whether or not they agree with the suggestions, with ballots – consisting of simply two questions – to be despatched out this subsequent week.

The group’s backing for Ms Lengthy-Bailey is unsurprising provided that she has lengthy been the favoured candidate of the left to tackle Mr Corbyn’s mantle.

Nevertheless, many Corbyn-supporting MPs are backing Mr Burgon, the shadow justice secretary, for deputy moderately than Ms Rayner, and Momentum’s assist will probably be a big increase for her marketing campaign.

Though she already has the assist of her shut pal Ms Lengthy-Bailey, Ms Rayner is distrusted by some on the left after backing Andy Burnham for chief in 2015 moderately than Mr Corbyn.

Reviews have recommended some across the Labour chief consider she was accountable for making an attempt to undermine him.