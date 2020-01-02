Keir Starmer emerges as favourite for Jeremy Corbyn’s job

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Sir Keir Starmer is the early front-runner to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour chief, in accordance with the primary main ballot of the competition.

The centrist shadow Brexit secretary would beat Rebecca Lengthy Bailey by 61 per cent to 39 per cent in a run-off, in accordance with the YouGov survey.

The ballot, reported by the Guardian, exhibits Mr Starmer within the lead in each UK area and age group.

Mr Starmer has but to say whether or not he’ll run, whereas Ms Lengthy-Bailey – seen as the popular alternative of Mr Corbyn’s allies – has stated she is contemplating it.

The ballot of 1,059 Labour occasion members put Mr Starmer on 31 per cent of first alternative votes, with Ms Lengthy-Bailey on 20 per cent.

Jess Phillips, the outspoken MP for Birmingham Yardley who has but to declare her intentions, is in third place within the ballot with 11 per cent.

Clive Lewis and Yvette Cooper are subsequent on seven per cent, with Emily Thornberry on six and Lisa Nandy on 5.

With much less fashionable candidates eradicated, a remaining run-off would see Mr Starmer beat Ms Lengthy-Bailey within the final spherical, in accordance with the survey.

The election course of will likely be formally launched subsequent week as Labour picks up the items from its worst normal election defeat since 1935.

Labour dropped to 202 seats and suffered a succession of historic defeats in its former working-class heartlands within the north of England.

In a single significantly symbolic blow, the Conservatives received the County Durham seat of Sedgefield – previously held by Tony Blair who led Labour to a few election victories.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey (pictured) – seen as the popular alternative of Mr Corbyn’s allies – has stated she is contemplating a bid for the Labour management

To this point, solely Ms Thornberry and Mr Lewis have formally introduced they are going to run to succeed Mr Corbyn.

In line with the survey, Mr Starmer is backed as first alternative by 34 per cent of Remainers within the survey, however solely supported by 17 per cent of Leavers.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey is rated first alternative by 19 per cent of Labour members who voted Stay, however scores 31 per cent of those that voted Go away.

Most Labour members are Remainers, though a few of Mr Corbyn’s allies have blamed the occasion’s shift in the direction of a pro-Stay place for its election defeat.

After initially ruling out a second Brexit referendum, Mr Corbyn ultimately promised to help one – however refused to say how he would vote.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey has blamed the occasion’s ‘compromise resolution’ on Brexit, in addition to an absence of belief amongst voters, for its election defeat.

The survey was commissioned from YouGov by the Occasion Members Undertaking, which is funded by the Financial and Social Analysis Council.