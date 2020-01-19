Keir Starmer ‘should pass the mic and let a woman be Labour leader’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

The Labour management battle ramped up right now as Jess Phillips recommended favorite Keir Starmer ought to give up so a lady can win.

Ms Phillips acknowledged it was ‘very tough’ for folks to face again from the competition, however warned it could be ’embarrassing’ if the celebration elected one other man to its high job.

In an obvious message to Sir Keir – the one man left within the contest – she stated: ‘I feel that in case you really imagine in girls’s illustration, generally… passing the mic is the best method to present that you simply really imagine in one thing.’

The jibe got here because the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn entered a brand new section, with candidates dealing with off at hustings occasions.

Polls have indicated that Sir Keir is in pole place to win, forward of closest rival Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey – seen because the hard-Left’s hope.

Nonetheless, there may be nonetheless an extended method to go till the result’s declared in April.

On the first grilling by activists in Liverpool yesterday, Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips took a swipe at some her fellow contenders for ‘holding quiet’ over anti-Semitism within the celebration.

In the meantime, Ms Lengthy-Bailey scolded members who model Corbynism a ‘cult’ as she burnished her credentials because the continuity candidate.

Interviewed on Sky Information, Ms Phillips stated the Labour Occasion had a ‘blind spot’ over selling girls.

On the problem of what would occur if one other man is elected, she stated: ”I feel will probably be embarrassing and what’s extra, it provides absolute grist to the mill and ammunition to our different facet…

‘It isn’t nice if we will not ever appear to assume that the ladies are adequate. If you’re a lady in politics you are at all times the following time – oh it’s going to be your flip subsequent time.

‘If you’re a lady in politics it is at all times, we’re at all times instructed we now have to select the perfect particular person for the job as if that greatest particular person – they by no means imply the perfect particular person, they typically imply the perfect man and that’s disappointing.’

Whereas suggesting that supporters of ‘girls’s illustration’ needs to be prepared to ‘go the mic’, she acknowledged: ‘I feel it’s a very, very tough argument to say you must stand again in case you really imagine you’re the greatest particular person for the job.’