Keir Starmer takes commanding early lead in Labour leadership race

Sir Keir Starmer took a commanding early lead within the Labour management race right this moment, racing forward of his rivals.

The shadow enterprise secretary, 57, has received the backing of 23 MPs after only a day of the official management race, which is sufficient to get him by means of to the subsequent spherical already.

His closest rival, Corbynista candidate Rebecca Lengthy Bailey, has been nominated by simply seven MPs to date, figures launched by the occasion confirmed this morning.

Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy had been additional again on six and two respectively, and shadow international secretary Emily Thornberry was on simply 1. Clive Lewis, the sixth management candidate, has but to win the backing of a single MP

However with 163 Labour MPs but to present their nominations there’s a lot to play for.

Mr Corbyn introduced final month that he would give up as Labour chief after handing Boris Johnson an 80-seat majority on the December 12 election.

Below the phrases of the competition, candidates have to safe the nominations of least 10 per cent of the occasion’s MPs and MEPs – which is now 22 after the overall and European election defeats final yr.

Those that succeed will then go ahead to the second stage after they should win the nominations of 5 per cent of the virtually 300 constituency Labour events (CLPs) OR three Labour associates – of which at the least two should be commerce unions – comprising at the least 5 per cent of the absolutely paid-up affiliate membership.

The profitable candidates will then go right into a vote of occasion members earlier than the brand new chief is unveiled firstly of April.

Six candidates (clockwise from prime proper: Ms Nandy, Ms Phillips, Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis and Ms Lengthy Bailey) set out their stalls to fellow MPs

Labour MPs blasted ‘boring’ Corbyn loyalist Ms Lengthy Bailey after she made her opening management pitch to the parliamentary occasion final night time, savaging her efficiency as ‘like watching paint dry’.

The shadow enterprise secretary, seen as the present management’s option to succeed Mr Corbyn in main the occasion, joined her 5 rivals at a hustings in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Labour Get together (PLP) has lengthy been at odds with Mr Corbyn over his insurance policies and perspective to Brexit and her speech on her imaginative and prescient for the longer term went down badly in keeping with MPs within the room.

This was in distinction to rivals Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy, who had been applauded after calling for a change in political route after the occasion’s disastrous normal election which noticed it decreased to simply 202 MPs.

One left-wing MP stated Ms Lengthy Bailey was ‘boring; it was like watching paint dry’, in keeping with the Guardian.

Rival Ms Nandy, the MP for Wigan, stated the management debate was ‘presumably a very powerful in our historical past’.

‘Now shouldn’t be the time to regular the ship. If we don’t change course we’ll die and we’ll should,’ she added.