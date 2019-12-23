Keira Knightley doesn’t get ‘Love Actually’ popularity: ‘I’ve actually only seen it once’

In terms of Christmas motion pictures, Keira Knightley is stumped as to why her classic flick, Love Really, has turn into a vacation mainstay.

“I have no idea,” she informed the Solar in an interview earlier this yr, breaking into a protracted pause. “I’ve actually only seen it once, at the premiere,” she chuckled, “so I’m not the person to ask.”

Depicting 10 intersecting romantic storylines, the Richard Curtis-directed movie, which was launched 16 years in the past, has gone on to turn into a Christmas traditional.

Knightley’s plotline noticed her character, Julia, having fun with newly-wedded bliss with Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Little did she understand that Peter’s greatest good friend Mark (Andrew Lincoln) was head over heels in love together with her.

Aloof and distant, Mark frequently pushed Julia away. Solely to disclose his true affection on her and Peter’s doorstep come Christmastime.

That reveal led Lincoln to inform Leisure Weekly that he thought Mark got here throughout as a “weird stalker guy.”

“In one of the most romantic movies of all time, I got to play the only guy who doesn’t get the girl,” he recalled.

Knightley was 18 years outdated when the movie got here out. The Web went right into a meltdown final week after a viral tweet famous that Knightley was solely 5 years older than one among her co-stars, the baby-faced Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Nonetheless, Knightley is puzzled as to why folks have made Love Really part of their festive viewing traditions.

“It’s extraordinary the life of that film, because when it came out it didn’t actually do that well,” she mused. “It particularly didn’t do that well in North America. It wasn’t until four or five years after it came out that it started to get to be this Christmas thing. I mean, it’s big everywhere, but it’s weirdly now bigger in North America than it is (in England).”

Elsewhere within the movie, Hugh Grant performed a fictional British prime minister, who falls in love along with his aide, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon). In one among his most well-known scenes, Grant struts his stuff by means of 10 Downing Avenue to the Pointer Sisters’ Soar (For My Love).

“I certainly dreaded filming it, and (Director Richard Curtis) kept saying … ‘Don’t you think we better rehearse the dancing scene?’ And I’d say, oh yeah, yeah, actually I’ve just, I’ve gotta rehearse some lines, you know, my ankle hurts today,’” Grant says in a latest BBC documentary.

However regardless of Love Really’s place as one of the crucial beloved vacation motion pictures on the market, Knightley wouldn’t cease to look at it once more, even when she catches it clicking across the channels on Christmas Eve.

“No. What was that, like 17 years ago or something?” she laughs.

So we requested her once more: why does it endure? And out got here the proper response.

“It’s probably because it’s a feel-good movie that actually makes you feel good.”