Keith Brymer Jones cries at a breakfast set in The Great Pottery Throw Down

Viewers branded the second choose Keith Brymer Jones broke down in tears as ‘heartwarming’ after he burst into tears at the great thing about a cup and toast rack in The Nice Pottery Throw Down.

In final night time’s episode of the Channel four present, the judges set the potters two challenges – to create a breakfast set comprised of a cafetiere, two espresso cups and matching saucers and a toast rack, and egg cups.

And the duty appeared to be a bit overwhelming – not for the 12 contestants, however for choose Keith – who was overcome with emotion when he was introduced with Rosalind’s hen-inspired items.

‘Simply after I thought the world was void of kindness, seeing Keith crying over the standard of Rosalind’s hens might need helped restore a glimmer,’ wrote one, whereas a second enthused: ‘I’ve by no means seen such emotion judging a toast rack. That is epic viewing and my new collection to get hooked on.’

In final night time’s episode of The Nice Pottery Thrown down, choose Keith Brymer Jones was lowered to tears after being introduced with Rosalind’s breakfast set. Pictured, with new choose Sue Pryke and presenter Mel Sykes

One viewers took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Cannot fairly describe the enjoyment I get from the choose crying at pottery. It is simply so heartwarming (pictured)

A 3rd added: ‘Keith Brymer Jones bursting into floods of tears on the drop of a hat is the enjoyment I did not know was lacking from my life.’

In the meantime, a fourth made a comparability to choose Paul Hollywood on The Nice British Bake Off and wrote: ‘A “Keith cry” is the brand new “Hollywood Handshake.”

Because the episode kicked off, Keith defined: ‘Performance is a big a part of what I do however over the 35 years I’ve been doing it, it’s not nearly operate – it’s in regards to the emotional connection you’re attempting to convey with what you make. For me, pottery is extremely emotional.’

And that shortly turned obvious when he burst into tears at Rosalind’s breakfast set.

The 12 contestants had been introduced with two challenges – to create a breakfast set comprised of a cafetiere, two espresso cups and matching saucers and a toast rack, and egg cups. Pictured, Rosalind’s efforts

Talking of Rosalind’s breakfast set, Keith commented: ‘It is improbable, mate! It isn’t my cup of tea…or espresso, however the execution of your illustration of your hen is improbable. It is actually good.’ Pictured, with new choose Sue

Rosalind (pictured) is among the 12 contestants starring on the present – and was delighted with the suggestions she acquired

One viewer wrote: ‘It is only a teapot and a few cups Keith! What’s he going to be like within the closing?’ (pictured)

‘Proud of Henrietta?’ requested new choose and award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke, to which Rosalind replied: ‘Sure, it appears to have all labored out.’

‘Properly, I solely agree with you,’ added an emotional Keith, who struggled to get his phrases out. ‘It is improbable, mate! It isn’t my cup of tea…or espresso, however the execution of your illustration of your hen is improbable. It is actually good. It is charming!’

Sue continued: ‘What you’ve got achieved is a useful set and your type could be very country-kitchen is not it. There is definitely a marketplace for this.’

And people who tuned in had been fast to take to social media filled with reward for the emotional choose.

‘New ingesting recreation concept. Shot each time Keith cries on #GreatPotteryThrowDown – whose in?’ wrote one, whereas a second commented: ‘It makes me so blissful that that is again! I really like how emotional Keith is! My favorite second from the older collection when Keith cried over a stupendous clay cone!’

A 3rd added: ‘I at all times cry when Keith cries, whereas a fourth penned: ‘Keith the choose appears to be in tears more often than not , good tears. Totes emosh over a espresso pot.’