Keith Lee Becomes WWE NXT North American Champion

This week WWE NXT introduced the go-home present earlier than the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and Wolds Collide. They capped issues off with a giant title change.

Keith Lee needed to overcome so much earlier than coming to WWE. Then he needed to face the Undisputed Period’s Roderick Sturdy for the NXT North American Championship on NXT this week.

It was a tricky battle, however now the Limitless Lee is NXT North American Champion.

Meaning The Undisputed Period are now not completely lined in gold. This marks Keith Lee’s first reign with a title since signing with WWE in 2018.