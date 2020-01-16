Keith Lee & More Suffer Injuries During WWE NXT This Week

WWE NXT might need fallen to AEW Dynamite within the rankings, however the Superstars on the USA Community nonetheless gave it their all. Now there are a few accidents to report.

Keith Lee’s rampage within the parking zone despatched a safety guard by means of the windshield of a automobile. WWE Now’s NXT Harm Report says that the safety guard went to the hospital. He had lacerations and has been experiencing again ache.

Additionally it is reported that Keith Lee suffered an “unknown injury” because of the assault on his ankle with a metal chair by the hands of the Undisputed Period. The assault on the safety guard occurred after Lee discovered his ankle wedged in a metal chair.

It was reported that Lee “refused medical attention and he could not be located” after his parking zone melee.

Additionally it is reported that Tyler Breeze “tweaked his neck” in the course of the end of the triple risk match this week to find out a spot at Worlds Collide. It’s stated that Breeze isn’t anticipated to overlook any time within the ring and is listed as “day to day.”