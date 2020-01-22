News TV SHOWS

Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk Saying He Should Win The WWE Royal Rumble Match

January 22, 2020
CM Punk might have picked any identify he wished when requested who ought to win the WWE Royal Rumble. He determined to go along with Keith Lee.

The Limitless WWE NXT Celebrity noticed what CM Punk mentioned about him on WWE Backstage. He replied again to CM Punk to specific how a lot these phrases meant to him.

Hmm….ought to I ever have the privilege of assembly Mr. Punk, I shall make sure to specific my gratitude.

The sentiment is most appreciated.

WWE has some decisions to make with Keith Lee. He might discover his option to the principle roster and get a spot there. He may keep in NXT and stay a high identify there. Both manner, CM Punk will most likely be taking note of what he does within the ring.

— Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 22, 2020



