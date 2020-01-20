Keith Lee Reveals How Many Times WWE Turned Him Down

Keith Lee is positioned to be one of many high names in WWE’s NXT model. There could be a time quickly sufficient when he’s one of many largest names within the firm. It didn’t occur quick for Lee.

Like many others, he began with WWE as an additional on tv. This by no means generated something for Lee besides precious expertise. Whereas talking to After The Bell, the Limitless NXT Celebrity defined that he was rejected by WWE 3 times earlier than they lastly got here round.

“About three years in (being a wrestler), some people know him as Lance Archer, some people know him as Lance Hoyt, was in the WWE and said to somebody that I should be one to look out for,” Lee knowledgeable. “Then, I got invited to do some work. In my case, I got thrown into a barricade by one Mr. Triple H and also got poked in the eye by Shane McMahon and punched in the face by Vince. That was my introduction to the bosses of today.” “At some point, I gained interest in that first meeting and ended up with my first try out. That was in 2008. I was turned down. In 2011, I did some extra work, and I got asked to come back for another tryout. I was also turned down. I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do-wrestling wise going forward. In 2013, when the Performance Center first opened up in the fall, I was part of that first class. Then, I was turned down a third time, so, I wasn’t really sure if I was going to continue wrestling.” “Then, I had a conversation with Dusty Rhodes and William Regal and some brief words with Jim Ross. If I hadn’t spoken with those first two (Rhodes and Regal), I don’t think I would have continued wrestling. Eventually, I did enough good deeds and turned a few heads.”

Keith Lee discovered himself in an excellent place as they lastly got here round on him. Lee doesn’t seem like a typical Celebrity, however he additionally possesses an eclectic transfer set to go together with that uniqueness. We’ll need to see what 2020 has in retailer for Keith Lee, however he might actually be one to observe.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote