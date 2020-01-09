Keith Lee Wonders Why It Took So Long To Get Title Shot In WWE NXT

Keith Lee proved as soon as once more that he’s Limitless. He gained an action-packed deadly four-way match on WWE NXT this week to change into #1 contender for the WWE NXT North American Title.

After he gained the large match on WWE NXT this week, Keith Lee was very pleased with himself. He questioned why it took him so lengthy to get a title shot within the first place since he’s already pinned the champions.

“What kind of threat [do I pose?] Let me ask you a question. What does it mean when a specimen such as Keith Lee pins Roderick Strong? Don’t answer that. What happens when a specimen like Keith Lee pins Adam Cole? What does it mean when I don’t get an opportunity in both of those cases. Each time I have to prove myself further. I have to beat someone else to get to the person I’ve already pinned.”

That point of chasing the title is over for Keith Lee. He’ll face Roderick Sturdy on January 22nd for the WWE NXT North American Title. Let’s simply see if the Undisputed Period’s quantity play a consider that match.

Proper now his confidence stage is rather like him: Limitless.

