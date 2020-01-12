January 12, 2020 | 10:53am

A Utah lady was discovered lifeless in a lake two days after she vanished whereas on a piece journey in Florida, her household mentioned.

Kelly Glover, 37, went lacking Thursday from the Westin Lodge in Fort Lauderdale, the place she was on a enterprise journey, information station WPLG reported.

“Her friend went to bed early [on Wednesday],” her husband, Adam Bremer, advised the outlet on Friday. “My wife was still up and her friend woke up around 4 a.m. [on Thursday], and my wife was nowhere to be found and the door was left open.”

She was final seen on surveillance video from the lodge, which confirmed her happening a stairwell barefoot round 2 a.m. Thursday, WPLG reported. Her husband mentioned she didn’t have a historical past of sleepwalking.

Police searched the encompassing space and found Glover’s physique Saturday afternoon in a lake behind the lodge, the South Florida Solar-Sentinel reported.

No explanation for loss of life was offered, however police mentioned foul play isn’t suspected.

“We’re all just still in shock,” Glover’s sister, Melissa Glover, advised the Solar-Sentinel. “We’re all grieving in our own way.”