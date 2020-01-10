Kelly Klein’s Affair Reportedly Exposed

Kelly Klein and BJ Whitmer have been by means of lots. Now they’re calling it quits as a married couple.

Whitmer was there for Klein as she was mistreated by ROH. They fired her over an e mail as properly. The couple has break up up as a result of she “breached the trust” of their marriage.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter stories that every one indicators level to Joey Mercury as Kelly Klein’s extramarital affair.

B.J. Whitmer and Kelly Klein have break up up. Whitmer introduced up it was as a consequence of her relationship with someone else. Most have tabbed that as Adam Birch (Joey Mercury). That appears to elucidate quite a few issues.

It’s reported that Mercury contacted a number of ROH wrestlers attempting to assist them get out of their contracts. He needed to characterize them “with the idea they could make more money playing WWE and AEW against each other than they could ROH.”

These makes an attempt for Joey Mercury to handle a steady of wrestlers didn’t go wherever. The final feeling was that Mercury was simply attempting to take down ROH. He was additionally fairly vocal about Kelly Klein’s state of affairs and was the one who revealed particulars of her contract with the general public.