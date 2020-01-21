WASHINGTON—Praising the civil rights chief for his willpower and dedication to justice, Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, recommended to reporters Monday that Martin Luther King Jr. would have traveled to Ukraine for filth on Joe Biden. “Dr. Martin Luther King, who was known for his nonviolent tactics, including protests and community organizing, would certainly have traveled abroad to pressure foreign nations to expose a political enemy’s secrets,” stated Conway, who defined that if King had been alive right this moment, he would definitely hop on a flight to Kiev to satisfy with Ukrainian authorities officers to amass probably damaging details about Biden’s youthful son, Hunter. “Whereas a lot of the USA stays divided, Dr. King had a courageous and daring imaginative and prescient hinged on withholding help from Ukraine for private political functions. He understood that civil disobedience is important in combating a corrupt system, so he wasn’t afraid to spend the evening in jail or perform a little quid professional quo. In truth, a few of his most well-known tweets had been written from jail.” Conway added that it was a disgrace such an incredible civil rights chief had been impeached so younger.