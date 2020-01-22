Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway informed reporters that Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t have supported present impeachment efforts if he have been alive at the moment, saying Dr. King’s promotion of concord between peoples would have led him to oppose “tear[ing] the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point.” What do you suppose?

“Dr. King always championed those who embodied everything he fought against.” Kevin England • Door Carver

“I mean, it’s not like he left behind numerous letters and speeches documenting his actual views.” Ellen Sadler • Singlet Sewer