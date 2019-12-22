Ken Clarke urges Boris Johnson to confront Britain’s social care crisis

By Jack Doyle, Affiliate Editor For The Every day Mail

Printed: 17:01 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:13 EST, 22 December 2019

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has urged Boris Johnson to maneuver rapidly to confront the social care disaster after saying the Authorities does not have a coverage on the difficulty.

The previous chancellor stated the Prime Minister should set out ‘extra particulars’ on his plan for operating the nation after securing an emphatic 80-seat majority.

The Tory manifesto set out a three-point plan for social care, together with £1 billion a yr extra in funding for the subsequent 5 years.

The previous chancellor (pictured) stated the Prime Minister should set out ‘extra particulars’ on his plan for operating the nation after securing an emphatic 80-seat majority

It additionally proposed cross-party talks to suggest a long-term resolution and promised that, no matter resolution was discovered, nobody could be compelled to promote their dwelling to pay for care.

Outlining the coverage, Mr Johnson gave voters a ‘cast-iron assure’ that he may have a long-term plan in place by the subsequent election.

However yesterday, Mr Clarke – who misplaced the Tory whip earlier than he stood down as an MP on the common election – stated he did not suppose Downing Road had ‘but pressed the governing button’.

He recommended Mr Johnson ought to ‘shunt apart’ these advisers who have been concerned within the election marketing campaign. This was seen as a swipe at his senior adviser, Dominic Cummings.

‘He’d higher get on with it and shunt apart all these individuals who received the marketing campaign for him, fairly brilliantly, and get in some coverage wonks, strengthen his Cupboard, have some ministers who can take by some issues that can make an actual distinction,’ he advised Radio 5 Reside.

‘It wants extra particulars… the thrill and adrenalin of the marketing campaign continues to be there… I do not get the impression that they’ve but pressed the governing button.

Outlining the coverage, Mr Johnson (pictured in Estonia on Saturday) gave voters a ‘cast-iron assure’ that he may have a long-term plan in place by the subsequent election

‘Governing the nation is greater than going spherical saying the 2020s are going to be a golden yr and we’ll be known as International Britain.

‘In the meanwhile, we have got a stagnant, fragile economic system and an indignant, discontented inhabitants, significantly the white working class within the North and the North Midlands the place I’m, and it is a very harmful world on the market.’

He added: ‘We haven’t any coverage on social care which is the largest single home downside going through us.’