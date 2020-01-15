Ken Jennings Misses Tool, Courtney Love, Kanye West Clues In Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time Tournament

For the previous week, the one sport I care about, Jeopardy! , held its first-ever Biggest Of All Time showdown, pitting three all -time contestants – Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter – in opposition to one another. I hope that by now that Jennings took residence the prize final night time after successful three matchups out of a complete four. If not, why are you studying this !?

Whereas Jennings put forth a formidable displaying that greater than solidified his title because the GOAT (love you, Ken!), He did miss a number of clues on what would find yourself being a career-defining night time. And, because it so occurs, lots of them needed to do with music. See in case you can beat Ken.

• In 2019 this tough rock band led by Maynard James Keenan launched its first album in 13 years & it went to No. 1

• [In the category Math To Roman Numerals To Initials To Names (ack)] (1, 000 / 2) – 350 to this rock singer who was additionally a 1997 Golden Globe nominee

• “Follow God” & “Closed On Sunday” are tracks on this 2019 Kanye West album

OK, prepared? Did you reply what’s Device, Courtney Love, and Jesus Is King ? Then you definitely'd be proper! Jennings struggled with all three.

The Device clue ended up being snagged by James Holzhauer, and Jennings informed Spin that he was fairly beat up after not attending to buzz in: “I feel terrible about it. Thank you SO MUCH for bringing it up again. I had the chance to briefly chat with Alex Trebek about Tool … and I missed it. For me, Tool is ALWAYS the correct answer. “

The Courtney Love reply, which refers to her function in The Folks Vs. Larry Flynt , was Jennings ’Every day Double. He couldn't match the Roman numerals with the identify and, after providing up “Charles Lindbergh” as a knowingly fallacious response, he stated “Seattle is going to love me – they aren't fans” when introduced with the proper one. (Jennings lives in Seattle.)

And nobody was capable of give you the identify of West’s gospel album Jesus Is King . Oh properly!

The Jeopardy! Biggest Of All Time match could be determined, however in case you haven't watched it, I'd recommend you do although we all know the end result! Actually some masterclass trivia.

I’m fairly certain I’m the primary Jeopardy participant ever to reply “Charles Lindbergh” when the reply was Courtney Love. – Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 15, 2020