Ken Shamrock Asks For Prayers As Father Only ‘Has A Few Weeks Left’

Ken Shamrock returned to professional wrestling by means of Influence Wrestling. He appears to actually be having fun with himself thus far. After his large match at Exhausting To Kill in opposition to Madman Fulton he acquired residence to find some terrible information.

The World’s Most Harmful Man revealed to followers that his father is now in Hospice care. He requested for prayers as he discovered this out after getting residence from the Exhausting To Kill occasion in Dallas.

After my affect present in Dallas I needed to fly to Augusta.

My Dad was despatched residence on hospice they are saying he has just a few weeks left however I consider with Gods prayer something is feasible so please ship prayers to Kilpatrick household & Richard Kilpatrick

Our ideas are with Ken Shamrock and his total household at the moment. We hope for the very best final result on this state of affairs.