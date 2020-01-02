Kendall Jenner Celebrates 2020 With A Midnight Kiss From Ben Simmons!

Kendall Jenner is beginning the brand new yr with an outdated boo!

TMZ obtained video of the Protecting Up with the Kardashians star ringing in 2020 alongside NBA star Ben Simmons late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning!

Footage confirmed Kenny and the basketball participant getting into Attico, a rooftop restaurant in downtown Philly, at 11:30 p.m. collectively. The supermodel donned an attractive black mini gown, whereas her old-new flame coordinated in all-black apparel!

Whereas they arrived on the venue late, they made it simply in time to share a midnight kiss!

A fan Instagram account posted pics of the duo locking lips HERE and HERE, so that you higher imagine this rekindled relationship is something however platonic.

As we beforehand reported final month, Kendall and Ben sparked reconciliation rumors when the previous was seen on the 23-year-old’s Philadelphia 76ers sport!

Followers will bear in mind how the pair initially began casually courting again in Could 2018 however known as it quits simply 4 months later in September. So, they’ve obtained some historical past below their belts.

They then parted methods once more on the finish of Could 2019 after getting again collectively the earlier November.

A Individuals supply shared their final cut up was extra of a “break” than a everlasting breakup and famous, “the relationship had run its course.” Lo and behold, it appears these two are prepared to provide love one other strive.

A supply not too long ago talked to E! Information about how they’re undoubtedly again collectively, saying:

“They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings. Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She’s been flying in to see him whenever she can.”

Gotta put within the work, as the insider confirmed:

“They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together.”

If that’s the case, it’s no surprise Bendall couldn’t deal with being aside for thus lengthy!

We doubt Jenner is any rush to cement her relationship with the athlete, however who is aware of what’s in retailer for them in 2020! Perhaps they’ll make their standing IG official, although we’re inclined to doubt it…

Jenner beforehand opened as much as Vogue Australia about what she’s discovered in terms of courting publicly:

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Commenting on the character of fledging relationships in Hollywood, the 24-year-old continued:

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”

They’ll actually attempt to hold it as low-key as doable! We’ll see how that goes. LOLz!

