Kendrick Castillo’s father supports concealed guns in Colorado schools

Alex Burness, The Denver Publish John Castillo, left, testifies on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2020, in favor of a invoice to permit some gun house owners to hold weapons on college grounds. He was joined on the desk by Home Minority Chief Patrick Neville.

The morning earlier than Kendrick Castillo died defending his classmates from one of many shooters at STEM College Highlands Ranch, his father noticed him off from the tip of the household’s driveway.

“We naturally believe at the end of the day they’re going to come home to us,” John Castillo mentioned. “I didn’t see (Kendrick) for a week and a half, until he was in a mortuary.”

Kendrick Castillo, who died at 18, was the only real fatality within the Might 7 capturing that noticed a lot of his classmates injured. He’s been widely known as a hero who could have saved lives by charging one of many shooters previous to dropping his personal life.

His father was on the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday to testify for a GOP-backed invoice to make it authorized for concealed-carry allow holders to hold weapons on public elementary, center and highschool grounds. He instructed a Home committee that he “absolutely” believes that this type of laws “would have made a difference” had it been state regulation final Might, when his son was gunned down.

The invoice is all however assured to go nowhere, since Democrats management the state legislature, together with the Home committee earlier than which Castillo spoke. Its sponsor, Home Minority Chief Patrick Neville, who’s an ally of Rocky Mountain Gun House owners, knew getting in that his invoice can be rejected.

“Yes, I’ve run this year after year. It’s the sixth time, probably won’t be the last time,” mentioned Neville, who was a scholar at Columbine Excessive throughout that faculty’s bloodbath. “There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing.”

The invoice is one in every of a slew of GOP proposals which might be positive to fizzle this legislative session, which started earlier this month and runs into Might. Democrats are intent on killing right-wing payments regarding every thing from weapons to grease and gasoline, abortion rights and tax cuts.

Castillo urged the Home subcommittee on Thursday to put aside partisan loyalties and “keep an open mind” on Neville’s invoice.

“That’s all I’m asking,” he mentioned.

Castillo added that he and his spouse obtain an enormous quantity of help from the group.

“That’s great,” he mentioned. “But I really want people to take action.”

Democrats on the committee provided empathy however gently made clear, in response to Castillo, that they’d not help the invoice.

“We might not agree on a lot of things,” mentioned Rep. Susan Lontine of Denver. “But I can tell you I do care and want to do what’s right for everybody.”

The Democrats on the committee reject the premise of Neville’s invoice, which is that gun-free zones invite evildoers and that colleges can be safer if extra folks had been armed.

This story shall be up to date after the committee votes.