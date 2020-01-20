News TV SHOWS

Kenny Omega Answers Back To Comparisons With Adam Cole

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Adm Cole and Kenny Omega is perhaps pals, however they’re two very completely different folks.

One fan tweeted out to Kenny Omega saying that he his an enormous fan. This was adopted by him saying that “Adam Cole is far better in regards to promo work.”

This prompted a response from The Cleaner as he mentioned:

I’m jacked to all hell and Adam Cole is lifeless. Until you’re like, into that sorta factor….

Adam Cole is perhaps alive and effectively on WWE NXT, however he’s lifeless on Being The Elite. That is one thing that Britt Baker nonetheless hasn’t introduced as much as her bosses simply but about how they murdered her boyfriend.

— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 19, 2020



Growth goes the dynamite!

