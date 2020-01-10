Kenny Omega Calls Most Criticisms Of AEW Women’s Division ‘Incredibly Ignorant’

Kenny Omega is spearheading the AEW Girls’s Division as Govt Vice President. He takes nice delight in what they’ve been in a position to accomplish to this point. He may also readily admit that AEW remains to be engaged on discovering the face of their Girls’s Division.

Throughout a current Twitter Q&A, Omega answered a query about fan criticism of the AEW Girls’s Division. The Cleaner went on to say that the majority critics are “incredibly ignorant.” Additionally it is miserable what number of followers haven’t any class.

These days, most “criticisms” I learn are extremely ignorant. Miserable the quantity of followers which have completely no class. That being stated, I do attempt to sift by way of these to get to the precise constructive criticism



Riho is presently the AEW Girls’s World Champion. That may not be the imaginative and prescient for All Elite Wrestling’s Girls’s Division long-term. She has held onto her title tightly by way of each challenger to this point.

Kenny Omega has labored arduous to make it possible for the AEW Girls’s Division presents the sort of image he needs. Individuals can have their very own opinions on every little thing, but it surely appears like Omega is fairly sick of a number of the extra vocal followers.