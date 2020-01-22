News TV SHOWS

Kenny Omega Hoping For AEW Mixed Tag Division

January 23, 2020
AEW remains to be on the Chris Jericho Cruise and historical past is about to be made tonight on the water.

Kenny Omega and Riho will staff up in a blended tag match to tackle Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. It is a match that they teased on Being The Elite final week.

Dave Meltzer famous on Wrestling Observer Stay that Kenny Omega has been pulling to placed on blended tag matches. This may mark the corporate’s first match of that sort.

Omega foresees AEW having much more blended tag staff matches, potential even some type of blended tag division. Right now there aren’t any plans of going that route on an official stage.



ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

