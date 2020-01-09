Kenny Omega Hoping For Intergender Wrestling In AEW

Tony Khan was fairly blunt about not having intergender wrestling in AEW. Kenny Omega won’t share that mindset.

Throughout a latest Twitter Q&A, Kenny Omega took a bunch of non troll questions. He revealed how for much longer he plans on wrestling. He was additionally requested a really fascinating query about intergender wrestling.

“When’s the first intergender match,” one fan requested. This query was replied by Omega saying: “Hopefully soon.”

We’ll should see how All Elite Wrestling plans on constructing towards an intergender wrestling contest. This could possibly be an fascinating state of affairs as time goes on.

Influence Wrestling is already manner forward of them in that regard as Tessa Blanchard is wrestling Sami Callihan for the Influence World Title on January 12th at Onerous To Kill.